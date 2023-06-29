Cai Chongxin’s first fire!Cainiao launches self-operated express delivery to benchmark SF Express and Jingdong Tongda, where should we go?_Eastern Fortune Net

Cainiao’s entry into the self-operated express delivery, can it stir up the trillion-dollar express delivery market?

On June 28, Cainiao Group announced the launch of its self-operated express delivery business “Cainiao Express”, which focuses on services such as half-day delivery, same-day delivery, door-to-door delivery, and overnight collection, covering all heavyweight items such as large, small, medium, and tiny items pack. In nearly 300 cities across the country, five 100% commitments are provided, including late arrival, compensation for damage, compensation for failure to come to the door, interception on the way and change of destination on the way.

This is also regarded by the outside world as Cai Chongxin’s first fire after taking charge of the rookie. Why did Ali burn this fire? What does this fire mean to the two existing self-operated express delivery giants SF Express and JD.com, to the “Tongda Department” that was deeply bound to Ali and Cainiao Network, and even to the trillion-dollar express delivery market?

“China‘s express delivery market is developing fast enough and large enough, requiring the logistics industry to provide multi-level supplies. Cainiao hopes to create more cost-effective quality services to meet the new needs of merchants.” On June 28, Cainiao Group CEO Wan Lin made the above statement at the 2023 Global Smart Logistics Summit.

As of the close on June 28, SF Holdings (002352.SZ) fell 0.29%, JD Logistics (02618.HK) rose 1.43%; ZTO Express Hong Kong stocks (2057.HK) fell 2.06%, YTO Express (600233.SH) rose 5.04%, STO Express (002468.SZ) closed flat, and Yunda (002120.SZ) rose 0.73%.

Started self-operated network six years ago, and has gradually upgraded to a national express network

According to the official website, Cainiao was established in 2013 and is a global industrial Internet company. At present, the five core service segments for consumers, merchants and logistics partners are global logistics, consumer logistics, supply chain services, global ground network, and logistics technology.

At the beginning of its establishment, Cainiao Network was a big data logistics collaboration platform under Alibaba. It was jointly established by Alibaba Group, Intime Group, Fosun Group, Forchun Group, Shentong Group, Yuantong Group, Zhongtong Group, and Yunda Group. Each courier company invested 50 million yuan, each accounting for only 1% of the shares. Cainiao Network provides courier companies with information, data support, and smart logistics products such as intelligent robots that can automatically sort express items.

The binding between Tongda Department and Ali has long aroused doubts from rival JD.com. Liu Qiangdong, the boss of JD.com, commented in 2016 that the essence of Cainiao Network is to build a data system on top of several express delivery companies. Most of the profits of a courier company will be sucked away by Cainiao Logistics… Once it is kicked out by Cainiao Network, 50% of the courier company’s parcel volume may be gone.

In response to this, Cainiao Network mentioned in its response at the time, “A company without a platform sharing thinking can only focus on extracting profits from its partners to support itself, and it is impossible to understand the meaning of empowering partners, improving the industry, and prospering the ecology.” Cainiao The network also told The Paper at the time that Cainiao Network and courier companies are interdependent, and the platform construction of Cainiao Network is inseparable from courier companies, and courier companies also need the services and data provided by Cainiao.

Ten years later, the cooperation between Ali, Cainiao and the Tongda Department has become closer. According to The Paper, after sorting out the financial reports and latest announcements of various companies in 2022, it was found that Cainiao Supply Chain holds 25% of the shares of STO Express; Ali holds more than 20% of the shares of YTO Express, of which Alibaba (China) Network Technology Co., Ltd. holds 11.02% of the shares. %, Hangzhou Ali Venture Capital Co., Ltd. holds 9.10% of the shares; Alibaba Group Holding Co., Ltd. holds 8.8% of the shares of ZTO Express; Hangzhou Alibaba Venture Capital Management Co., Ltd. holds 1.99% of the shares of Yunda.

It is worth mentioning that shortly after the war of words between the two giants started, Cainiao started to build a distribution network on the ground, and gradually started to operate its own network to support the development of Ali’s internal self-operated business such as Tmall Supermarket.

On June 28, The Paper learned from insiders of Cainiao that the launch of “Cainiao Express” is an upgrade of the previous self-operated brand “Danniao”. The regional distribution network is gradually upgraded to a national express network. June 28th is the first brand upgrade release. After the release of the new brand image “Cainiao Express”, relevant work will be completed under the guidance of the competent department and gradually implemented.

Why choose this time to launch self-operated express

Why did Cainiao’s self-operated express delivery land at this time? According to Cainiao, merchants continue to ask Cainiao to open up its own logistics capabilities. As Cainiao builds a nationwide mainline transportation and transshipment network, and comprehensively upgrades the delivery distribution network to a national express network integrating cross-regional distribution and dispatching, Cainiao Express is officially launched.

The launch of Cainiao Group’s self-operated express delivery coincides with the delicate timing before the spin-off and listing.

At the end of March this year, Alibaba announced the establishment of a “1+6+N” organizational structure, of which Cainiao is one of the six major business groups. On the evening of May 18th, the group announced that Cainiao will start to explore the listing, which is expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months. That night, Cainiao Group CEO Wan Lin issued a letter to all employees, saying that he hopes that all Cainiao employees will speed up capacity building, start a new entrepreneurial journey, and strive to become a world-leading integrated digital logistics group in the next ten years, a good company that is respected by people.

In terms of financial data, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 (the first quarter of 2023 in the natural year), after offsetting the impact of cross-segment transactions, Cainiao’s revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to 13.619 billion yuan. The adjusted EBITA was -319 million yuan, and the loss narrowed by 65% ​​year-on-year.

On June 28, at the Global Smart Logistics Summit, customers such as Adopt a Cow, Tsingtao Brewery, Timke, Oupolai, Hema and Intime Department Store signed contracts with Cainiao Express, which means that Cainiao Express has fully opened to the market. At the same time, Cainiao Express is also connected to the Cainiao supply chain, forming a half-day delivery service with the Cainiao Warehouse, providing merchants with integrated warehouse and distribution quality services.

It is reported that Cainiao Express is the domestic logistics business product that Cainiao will focus on this year, and Cainiao is also accelerating the construction of international express delivery and overseas local express delivery.

At the Global Smart Logistics Summit, Cai Chongxin, the executive vice chairman of the board of directors of Alibaba Group, shared his thoughts on China‘s smart logistics and Cainiao’s development strategy as the chairman of Cainiao Group for the first time.

Cai Chongxin said in a video speech that Cainiao will stick to its strategic direction and continue to invest in building departmental capabilities. First, Cainiao will base itself on its foundation in China, focus on the global market, and build a global logistics network. In the second aspect, Cainiao will further expand its leadership in digitization and intelligence, and maintain its technological characteristics as a leading company in smart logistics. In the third aspect, Cainiao will fully devote itself to the industrialization of logistics operations, go deep into customer service scenarios to hone its logistics capabilities, and provide customers with more competitive services.

“Artificial intelligence is developing rapidly, and generative AI has become the hottest technology topic this year. We believe that China‘s logistics technology, which has been trained on large-scale parcels, will help more customers reduce costs and increase efficiency. In addition, consumption is still the most important aspect of economic development. Internet retailing is one of the main scenes of consumption, Alibaba hopes to continue to promote the economy through consumption, and the support of efficient logistics operations is particularly important.” Cai Chongxin said.

Wan Lin also proposed at the summit that smart logistics will usher in new development opportunities in the next ten years, and Cainiao will devote all its efforts to building a world-leading smart logistics network, creating a three-tier logistics network including domestic logistics, cross-border logistics and overseas local logistics. The long-chain logistics network has formed three short-chain businesses, including terminal stations, logistics real estate, and logistics technology.

Cainiao Express enters the game, where does the Tongda Department go? How does SF Express and JD.com respond?

According to data from the State Post Bureau, the express delivery business volume in 2022 will be 110.58 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. The express business revenue was 1,056.67 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%. The express business revenue accounted for 78.2% of the industry’s total revenue, a decrease of 3.5 percentage points from the previous year.

At present, the express delivery market is mainly divided into mid-to-high-end direct-operated express delivery with SF Express and JD.com as the main camps, and the “Tongda” franchise express delivery system that focuses on economy. And the Cainiao Group, which is backed by Taobao Tmall Group and has its own traffic, enters the self-operated express delivery, how big a wave will it cause?

On the afternoon of June 28, Shuai Yong, vice president of Cainiao Group and general manager of the domestic supply chain business department, said in an exclusive interview with The Paper that “Cainiao Express” is positioned as the TOP 3 in terms of the high-quality express services of SF Express and JD.com. It will be more advantageous in price. On the one hand, Cainiao Express is a new entrant. On the other hand, due to historical reasons, high-quality express delivery services were generally more expensive. As a result, there are a wide range of customers, consumers and merchants in the market themselves (in the market).

The Paper reporter also exclusively learned from an insider close to Cainiao that Cainiao Express is determined to be self-operated, with heavy asset investment and high costs, mainly targeting SF Express and JD.com. The source of the products is Tmall Supermarket, high-end products from the Tao department, and third-party brand customers, such as Vipshop, Dewu, Xiaohongshu, etc., and has no business intersection with Tongda department.

The above-mentioned person also stated that Cainiao Express will not consider the investment and franchise of outlets in the short term, and wants to strengthen management and control. In addition, the current staff is in a saturated state, and the recruitment of personnel depends on the subsequent business development.

What is the difference between Cainiao Express and Tongda Express? Shuai Yong told The Paper that the two systems are completely different. The Tongda system is a franchise-based economical express delivery system, while Cainiao Express is a cost-effective self-operated express delivery service. There are many differences in service quality.

So, will the business volume of the Taobao Tmall Group platform be more inclined to “Cainiao Express” in the future? Sun Jian, vice president of Cainiao Group and general manager of the domestic distribution business department, said in an exclusive interview with The Paper that it mainly depends on the choice of the merchants themselves. The modes of express delivery are indeed different, and the target customer groups are also different.

Although Cainiao claims that its self-operated express “Cainiao Express” has no intersection with the business of the Tongda Department in the market, it also puts some pressure on the “Tongda Department” that deeply binds the Alibaba and Cainiao networks.

Sun Jian also told The Paper that the core of the direct-operated network lies in the higher service quality at the terminal. The terminal outlets of Tongda Express are franchised, and there will be some games between the legal entity of the outlets and the headquarters, resulting in relatively weak terminal control. . Cainiao Express, on the other hand, is a self-operated team for all links, and the quality will be higher in terms of terminal differentiated delivery, authenticity of terminal timeliness, and door-to-door delivery.

In terms of price, Sun Jian told The Paper that the price of Cainiao Express is more competitive, and he strives to achieve the quality of SF Express and the price of Tongda. Customers. For merchants below the waist, SF Express and JD.com offer higher prices than Cainiao Express.”

How much impact will the launch of Cainiao Express have on Tongda’s e-commerce business volume?

“We still bless Cainiao.” Wang Wenbin, president of STO Express, said in an exclusive interview with The Paper that compared with Cainiao Express, STO and Cainiao Express have different positioning distinctions. The former is a direct network, while STO is an economical network.

Wang Wenbin further stated that the future depends on how “big” Cainiao Express can be (developed), and it will not affect STO’s business volume in the short term. In fact, STO Express and SF Express have separate markets, so they are basically not the same current customer group.

“Alibaba Cainiao and Tongda are still mutual shareholders, and the express delivery companies have always been under great pressure. The key is to be yourself.” According to an insider of Tongda Express, Tongda told The Paper that Tongda put the efficiency and cost of economical express delivery into consideration. It has been done to the extreme, and the rookie will never do it again. Cainiao’s self-operated business is obviously targeting the markets of SF Express and JD.com.

Comparing with SF Express, will it seize the market share of mid-to-high-end express time-limited items such as SF Express in the future? On the afternoon of June 28, a reporter from The Paper called SF Holding’s securities agency, and the staff told the reporter, “As for the impact on SF’s business volume in the future, we certainly don’t know exactly how much Cainiao Express will be able to play in the future, and how many of them will they have? We will soon be able to build a nationwide network, and there is no way to give an accurate answer now.”

The above-mentioned staff also said that SF Express is currently not good at commenting on the news related to Cainiao’s self-operated express delivery business, and the company will continue to pay attention to some relevant information. From the perspective of SF Express itself, it has been cultivating mid-to-high-end express delivery for many years. It started out with time-sensitive parts and has its own national-level resources. This year, it will put into operation a mid-hub transfer center. Therefore, SF Express has very high barriers in terms of time-limited and mid-to-high-end express delivery. The service quality and brand have also been verified and recognized, and the market share is also quite high. Investors are also there for all to see.

“Cainiao Express is a beneficial supplement to the express delivery market, and it is essentially responding to the needs of the market. It will not form a direct competitive relationship with economical express delivery such as Tongda.” Zhao Xiaomin, an expert in the express delivery industry, told The Paper that it does not constitute direct delivery. Competition is based on Cainiao’s own growth path and the launch of various quality services. In addition, from the perspective of the entire system of Alibaba and Taobao Tmall, the consumer market traffic of the self-operated express “Cainiao Express” is large enough. The launch of Cainiao Express does bring its own traffic directly, which will have more choices for merchants of Taobao and Tmall Group. For the “three links and one delivery” express delivery, they also need to increase investment in service improvement.

“The overall market still has a lot of room for growth, and many of Cainiao’s strategies still need to see whether there will be new changes after the IPO.” Zhao Xiaomin further said that in terms of quality, SF Express is still the only one, and other express delivery companies want There is still a long way to go to completely catch up. At present, among SF Express, JD.com, Post and Tongda, Cainiao may become a new third-party force.

