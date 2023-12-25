Cai Hongzhu, the founder of Daohuaxiang, passed away. It took 40 years since the soy sauce factory was founded to build a 100-billion-dollar liquor brand – Mobile Financial Industry

Cai Hongzhu, the founder of Daohuaxiang, passed away yesterday at the age of 72, according to media reports. His passing marks the end of an era for the company, as he was instrumental in building the brand from the ground up over the past 40 years.

Daohuaxiang was established in 1982 with just “three people, three vats, and a loan of 1,500 yuan,” and has since grown into a 100-billion-yuan flavor liquor brand. Under Cai’s leadership, the company expanded into the field of liquor brewing in 1992 and realized group operation in 1997.

The company specializes in Guan-flavor liquor, with brands such as “Daohuaxiang”, “Guan Gongfang”, “Qingyang”, and “Junzhihong” being recognized as “China’s Well-known Trademarks” by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce. In addition, “Daohuaxiang” was recognized as a “Chinese Time-honored Brand” by the Ministry of Commerce, and was selected into the “China’s New Eight Famous Wines” and the “Top 100 Chinese Time-honored Brands”.

In 2011, Daohuaxiang Group became the first “10 billion agricultural brand” enterprise in Hubei Province and entered the top 500 Chinese enterprises. Cai’s contributions to the company were also recognized in the “2023 Hurun Rich List” where he and his son, Cai Kaiyun, ranked 755th with a wealth of 8 billion yuan.

Despite his resignation as chairman of Daohuaxiang and his succession by his son Cai Kaiyun, Cai still serves as the legal person of seven companies and as a shareholder of companies in various industries. His contributions to the industry and to Yichang have been widely recognized, earning him honors such as National Outstanding Township Entrepreneur, China’s Eight Most Valuable Private Entrepreneurs, and Top 10 Most Influential Figures in China’s Wine Industry, among others.

Cai’s passing is a loss not only for his family and the company, but also for the industry as a whole. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to have an impact on the liquor industry in China for years to come.

