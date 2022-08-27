News from our newspaper on the 26th (trainee reporter Dong Guangshuo)The first housing exhibition in Harbin New District, with the theme of “Cai Ju New District, Prosperity and Settlement”, officially opened at the Science and Technology Innovation Headquarters of Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park. 38 powerful real estate companies in the new district brought together their 54 popular real estate projects and 8 banks. The real estate exhibition site was full of surprises and highlights.

It is reported that the exhibition lasted for 5 days. There are different types of communities such as smart communities, health care communities, low-density communities, and Chinese courtyards, as well as dynamic and static zones, south-facing river views, and homes at home. Provides one-stop home viewing and buying services.

A buyer at the scene said: “This housing fair brings together a lot of real estate, which is very convenient for consumers to buy their favorite houses. What attracts me the most is the preferential policies. I want to buy improved houses. Many policies can be superimposed and enjoyed at the same time.”

“As a central enterprise, China Railway Construction has iteratively upgraded its layout and brought a new real estate project to Harbin New District. In addition to enjoying policy subsidies in the new district, home buyers who purchase our real estate will also enjoy special offers and free listings. Home appliances and other preferential measures.” Zhao Ting, project director of China Railway Construction Jiangyu Times, introduced.

At this housing fair, Harbin New District launched a number of subsidy policies, such as housing subsidies for talents, subsidies for first-time home buyers in the new district, transportation subsidies for out-of-town buyers, deed tax subsidies, and settlement subsidies in the new district (in monetary form), so that buyers can truly enjoy the benefits. Affordable.

“According to the work requirements of expanding domestic demand, this housing fair is funded by the Harbin New Area Management Committee to provide subsidies for home buyers, and it also uses taxpayers’ money to give back to taxpayers, helping real estate companies to restore healthy cash flow while ensuring that homebuyers can Buy a house with confidence. In addition, in the past two years, Harbin New District has settled many top domestic high-tech enterprises, in order to retain the outstanding talents that follow, on the one hand, the new district provides preferential housing purchase policies, on the other hand, high-quality medical resources and educational resources will also be fully covered within two years, truly realizing ‘cai gather in the new district, societal residence’.” said Tang Hongbin, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau of Harbin New District.

At 16:00 on the 26th, under the supervision of the notary public, the host of the main stage area of ​​the housing fair selected 31 house buyers who received the housing subsidy in the new area of ​​the housing fair on the first day. , 10 received a subsidy of 50,000 yuan for Mercure decoration, and 20 received a subsidy of 10,000 yuan for housing and property.

“I have been paying attention to the new district for a long time, and finally decided to buy a house mainly because of the development potential of the new district and related supporting facilities such as living and traveling. I hope more people can come to the new district to buy and settle down and enjoy preferential policies.” Won the highest award and a down payment of 214,428 yuan Ms. Shi, who is subsidized, said excitedly.

It is understood that this housing exhibition is held in a combination of online and offline methods. During the exhibition, various industry departments in the new area will hold a number of special forums to discuss the real estate industry and market development trends from multiple perspectives and dimensions, such as the planning of the new area, favorable policies, markets, products, brands, etc. Room provides useful reference.