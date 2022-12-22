Financial Network News On December 21, Guangdong Tower Group Co., Ltd. issued an announcement on the progress of investment and wealth management products and risk warnings.

The announcement shows that on February 2, 2021, Concrete Investment Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, subscribed for 10 million trust units of the “Zhongrong-Rongying Antai No. 301 Collective Fund Trust Plan” issued by Zhongrong Trust with its own funds of 10 million yuan. , the performance comparison benchmark is 7.7%/year, and the term is 24 months. It is calculated from the payment date, and the redemption date is within ten working days after the due date. Payment income is calculated on the date of termination of the plan.

The trust fund is used for the transfer of 50% equity of Tianjin Shimao New Linghang Real Estate Co., Ltd. (project company) held by Shanghai Miaoyou and the equity income right of the remaining 50% equity of the project company held by Shanghai Miaoyou. Development and construction of the Guofeng Yasong project in Wuqing District, Tianjin (the target project). The trust plan has the mortgage guarantee of the building under construction and the entire land use right of the target project, the pledge of 50% equity of the project company, and the joint liability guarantee provided by Shanghai Shimao Construction Co., Ltd., the notarization of the main contract and related guarantee documents, and the dispatch Project company directors and co-management project company bank accounts and other safeguards.

On December 20, 2022, the company received the “Zhongrong-Rongying Antai No. 301 Collective Fund Trust Plan Temporary Management Report” from Zhongrong Trust, which showed that the trust benefits that beneficiaries should receive on December 20, 2022 could not be as scheduled It is fully distributed, and it is expected that the trust plan will be extended for two years after it expires on February 3, 2023.

As of the date of this announcement, the company has received investment income of 675,200 yuan as of December 20, 2021, and received the principal of the trust product of 335,000 yuan on December 20, 2022. The remaining principal of the trust product and investment income are expected to It will be recovered according to the trust benefit distribution plan during the extension period.