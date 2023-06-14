Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television. The company is not contestable”

Mediaset, Cairo: “I’ll explain why it’s a different case than RCS”

Silvio’s death Berlusconi he inevitably also opened the chapter relating to the future of his own companies. The eyes are mainly focused on Mediaset of Europe and already months ago the possibility had emerged that Urbano Cairo, former editor of Rcs e La7 was also interested in that company. But it is the same Cairo a disprove the hypothesis strongly. “This – he tells Milano Finanza – is one thing imaginativethere never was not even a meeting. We are talking about fantasy television. I think Mfe is a well run company that has achieved very good results. I also believe that Pier Silvio be determined and focused and have made a good job“.

Read also: Berlusconi’s legacy, the 33% who give power. The Agnelli-Elkann feud risk

Read also: Berlusconi, Mfe stock in rally for months: from Vivendi to Cairo, all the movements

“Sure, the growth is key for everyone, therefore also for me, but in that direction I don’t think it’s possible. “The comparison with what happened with RCS – continues Cairo to Milano Finanza – does not hold up, because Rcs era contendibile and I climbed it publiclybecause at that time there was a pulverization on the market, just before in fact Fca he distributed his to the partners 16% and immediately there was a rush to sell one’s share, this allowed me to enter and conclude the operation. In the case of Simpleon the other hand, is a whole other game and the company is not even contestable. There is absolutely nothing In short”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

