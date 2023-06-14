Home » Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television. The company is not contestable”
Business

Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television. The company is not contestable”

by admin
Cairo: “Am I interested in Mfe? Fantasy television. The company is not contestable”

Mediaset, Cairo: “I’ll explain why it’s a different case than RCS”

Silvio’s death Berlusconi he inevitably also opened the chapter relating to the future of his own companies. The eyes are mainly focused on Mediaset of Europe and already months ago the possibility had emerged that Urbano Cairo, former editor of Rcs e La7 was also interested in that company. But it is the same Cairo a disprove the hypothesis strongly. “This – he tells Milano Finanza – is one thing imaginativethere never was not even a meeting. We are talking about fantasy television. I think Mfe is a well run company that has achieved very good results. I also believe that Pier Silvio be determined and focused and have made a good job“.

Read also: Berlusconi’s legacy, the 33% who give power. The Agnelli-Elkann feud risk

Read also: Berlusconi, Mfe stock in rally for months: from Vivendi to Cairo, all the movements

“Sure, the growth is key for everyone, therefore also for me, but in that direction I don’t think it’s possible. “The comparison with what happened with RCS – continues Cairo to Milano Finanza – does not hold up, because Rcs era contendibile and I climbed it publiclybecause at that time there was a pulverization on the market, just before in fact Fca he distributed his to the partners 16% and immediately there was a rush to sell one’s share, this allowed me to enter and conclude the operation. In the case of Simpleon the other hand, is a whole other game and the company is not even contestable. There is absolutely nothing In short”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Tim, Pansa on the board in place of...

AIGCحǧģս輼 ҵӦþĴĻ_Ƶ_֤ȯ֮

Putin: Russian oligarchs still do good business here

Google: EU requests transfer of part of advertising...

Elections – Mayor of Miami running for president

Race to energy efficiency: increase the pace of...

Foundry industry: “Making us vulnerable in Germany right...

The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Wall Street goes...

Economy – consumer center fears AI-generated fake reviews

“Government stronger without Berlusconi. Renzi will not be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy