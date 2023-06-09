Cairo, international investors in revolt: rejected salary and reappointment

Urbano Cairo, from monstrous salary to confirmation as president of Cairo Communication: funds in revolt

The past and future salaries Of urban Cairo and his reconfirmation as chairman of the listed company Cairo Communication (which controls Rcs MediaGroup, publisher of the “Corriere della Sera”) big investors don’t like them international. This can be discovered by reading the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting of 8 May of the company called, among other things, to approve the 2022 financial statements.

If he balance was approved by a very large majority, item 2d on the agenda was the “Appointment of the chairman of the board of directors” and the outgoing board’s proposal was reconfirm Cairo in office for another three years.

READ ALSO: The biomedical empire of Bonotti-Passera-Tronchetti fails: red of 1.93 million

READ ALSO: Companies abroad, the consultancies of “Baffino” D’Alema fail

Subscribe to the newsletter

