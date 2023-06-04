Cairo: “The Arena is not closed for low ratings”. Then the bomb on Gramellini

“Giletti closed for low listening”. La7, the revelation of Cairo

Francesca Fagnani let the bag come clean a urban Cairo. Guest at Dogliani TV Festivalthe patron of La7 was inundated with “Belvesque” questions from the presenter of “Belve”, broadcast on Rai 2.

The reporter starts strong and asks him to confirm the rumors, almost screaming now, of the landing place of Massimo Gramellini are La7. Cairo offers her a half-confirmation in response: “As soon as everything is formalized, we will communicate it. It would be great, but it’s not done yet.”

And how he writes The printonly the signature would be missing, since the shirt number would have already been assigned to him: it should be that of Sunday evening, in the time slot of Massimo Giletti. However, the passage of will remain a missed opportunity Fabio Fazio at the court of Cairo. Fagnani she teases him, and here’s the background: “I didn’t look for it this time, but I did six years ago. I went to his house for lunch with his agent Beppe Helmetbut in the end nothing came of it.”

E Fagnani, like a good “beast”, presses him: “Couldn’t he afford it?”. Cairo, however, does not let itself be caught unprepared: “If I could afford it GilettiI could have afforded too Fazio”.

