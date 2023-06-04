Home » Cairo: “The Arena is not closed for low ratings”. Then the bomb on Gramellini
Business

Cairo: “The Arena is not closed for low ratings”. Then the bomb on Gramellini

by admin
Cairo: “The Arena is not closed for low ratings”. Then the bomb on Gramellini

“Giletti closed for low listening”. La7, the revelation of Cairo

Francesca Fagnani let the bag come clean a urban Cairo. Guest at Dogliani TV Festivalthe patron of La7 was inundated with “Belvesque” questions from the presenter of “Belve”, broadcast on Rai 2.

The reporter starts strong and asks him to confirm the rumors, almost screaming now, of the landing place of Massimo Gramellini are La7. Cairo offers her a half-confirmation in response: “As soon as everything is formalized, we will communicate it. It would be great, but it’s not done yet.”

And how he writes The printonly the signature would be missing, since the shirt number would have already been assigned to him: it should be that of Sunday evening, in the time slot of Massimo Giletti. However, the passage of will remain a missed opportunity Fabio Fazio at the court of Cairo. Fagnani she teases him, and here’s the background: “I didn’t look for it this time, but I did six years ago. I went to his house for lunch with his agent Beppe Helmetbut in the end nothing came of it.”

E Fagnani, like a good “beast”, presses him: “Couldn’t he afford it?”. Cairo, however, does not let itself be caught unprepared: “If I could afford it GilettiI could have afforded too Fazio”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Online sales of packaged consumer goods grow by 37.5% in 2021

You may also like

Swiss: Cabin crew announces GAV – are there...

Pensions, only 20% of Italians will have adequate...

Sexual health products are the most widely used

EU, Procaccini-Fidanza: “Satisfaction with Gemma’s entry into Fdi-Ecr”

Reference interest rate: rents are rising – but...

Short-haul ban on France’s planes

Attempted extortion against Appendino: asked for 9 years...

“The First Generation Celebrity” Zhang Xiaohui broke into...

Full hotels and restaurants: record summer tourism is...

Giorgia Meloni’s miracle: she manages to break up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy