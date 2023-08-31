Home » Caivano, Meloni in the place of horror: from the crowd they shout “shame”
Caivano, Meloni in the place of horror: from the crowd they shout "shame"

by admin
Caivano, Meloni in the place of horror: from the crowd they shout "shame"

Caivano: Meloni arrived in the parish to applause and choirs

The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, has arrived at the parish of San Paolo Apostolo, in the green park of Caivano. The first moment of the visit includes a private meeting inside the church with Don Maurizio Patriciello and the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba. Upon her arrival, those present welcomed the premier with an applause and with the chorus “Giorgia, Giorgia”, but people were also heard shouting: “Shame on you”.

After the meeting with Don Maurizio Patriciello, the premier will go to the Morano high school for a visit and to the provincial committee for public order and safety. A press point is planned afterwards.

Rape Caivano, the mother of a victim: “It is not possible to talk to Meloni”

“I wanted to ask her for help, meet herbut among Prime Minister Meloni’s stops today in Caivano there is no my daughter’s school”. This is the outburst that the mother of the 12-year-old raped at the Parco Verde di Caivano entrusted to the lawyer Angelo Pisani. “I am determined – she continues – I want to leave this hell and therefore I appeal to anyone who can help me escape, to a benefactor who can help me get out of this place of pain”.

