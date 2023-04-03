【Caixin】After a short-term expansion in February, the manufacturing boom fell back to the critical point in March, showing that the manufacturing situation is stable and the recovery momentum is slowing down.

The March Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released on April 3 recorded 50.0, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from February, falling on the line of prosperity and decline, indicating that the overall economic activity of the manufacturing industry was the same as that of the previous month and picked up. Momentum slows.

This trend is consistent with the manufacturing PMI of the National Bureau of Statistics. The March manufacturing PMI released by the Bureau of Statistics fell by 0.7 percentage points to 51.9, staying in the expansion range for three consecutive months.

Sub-item data show that the recovery of manufacturing supply and demand has slowed down. In March, the manufacturing production index and new order index fell in the expansion range, only slightly higher than the line of prosperity and decline. Some interviewed companies reported that due to the liberalization of epidemic prevention and control, customer demand and quantity have improved, but some companies said that sales were relatively weak, especially overseas orders. In terms of categories, sales of consumer goods increased, while sales of intermediate goods and investment goods declined. In addition, mainly dragged down by sluggish external demand, the new export orders index returned to the contraction range.

The employment situation has not been fundamentally improved, and the manufacturing employment index fell below the critical point again in March. According to the survey, the decline in labor employment was mainly due to unfilled job vacancies after voluntary resignations and cost-cutting by companies. At the same time, the backlog workload index fell slightly in the expansion range, and the pressure on production capacity was relatively mild.

The purchasing price index for raw materials in March fell at the critical point, which means that after rising for five consecutive months, manufacturing costs remained unchanged month-on-month. The sluggish demand limited the pricing power of enterprises, and the ex-factory price index fell slightly to the contraction range in the month, and the decline in the prices of consumer goods was greater than the increase in the prices of intermediate goods and investment goods.

The manufacturing supply chain continued the recovery trend in February. In March, the supplier supply time index continued to be in the expansion range, but fell slightly from the previous month.

Manufacturing business owners are still full of confidence in future production and operation. The confidence index in March has fallen from the nearly two-year high in February, but it is still higher than the long-term average. Businesses generally expect a return to more normal operations in the coming year. Factors such as improving market demand, increasing number of customers, and development of new products support the growth forecast of the industry.

Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Think Tank, said that Caixin China‘s manufacturing PMI data in March showed signs of weakening economic recovery momentum, reflecting the weak foundation for economic recovery after the short-term release of backlog demand during the epidemic. Looking ahead, economic growth still depends on the boost of domestic demand, especially the improvement of residents’ consumption level. Only by consolidating the employment base, increasing residents’ income, and improving market expectations can we implement the central government’s stated goal of restoring and expanding consumption.

