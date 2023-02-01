【Caixin】With the further optimization of epidemic prevention measures, the manufacturing industry has recovered slightly, but it is still below the line of prosperity and contraction for the sixth consecutive month.

The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for January 2023, released on February 1, recorded 49.2, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous month, and remained in the contraction range for the sixth consecutive month.

This trend is in line with the Bureau of Statistics manufacturing PMI. The manufacturing PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics recorded 50.1 in January, 3.1 percentage points higher than the previous month, returning to the expansion range after three months.

From the sub-item data, under the influence of the epidemic, the production and demand of the manufacturing industry in January 2023 will remain weak, and the production index and new order index will rebound slightly below the line of prosperity and contraction, staying in the contraction range for the fifth and sixth consecutive months respectively. In terms of output, consumer goods increased, while intermediate and investment categories declined. In terms of external demand, the risk of overseas economic recession has increased, and the new export order index has also been in the contraction range for the sixth consecutive month, but the degree of contraction has slowed down.

The marginal improvement in production and demand drove the employment index to rise below the line of prosperity and contraction. According to the interviewed companies, the reduction of staff is mainly due to the increase in the infection rate of the epidemic, which prevents employees from being able to work, and some companies fail to fill vacancies after employees voluntarily leave the company.

Driven by rising prices of raw materials, especially metals, the manufacturing purchasing price index rose in January and remained in the expansion range for the fourth consecutive month. Constrained by the downturn in the market and the strong bargaining power of customers, although the ex-factory price index has risen, it is still below the critical point, and only the prices of consumer goods have risen slightly.

With the improvement of the epidemic situation, the supply chain has become more stable. In January, the supplier supply time index rose sharply below the line of prosperity and contraction, which means that the pressure on the supply chain has slowed down. However, due to the shortage of manpower, logistics and transportation have not yet fully normalized.

Production and operation are gradually returning to normal, and companies’ confidence in the outlook for the coming year continues to pick up. The manufacturing production and operation expectation index rose to a new high since May 2021.

Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Think Tank, said that the negative impact of the epidemic on the economy will still exist in January 2023. Supply and demand will weaken, external demand will be sluggish, employment will decline, and logistics will not fully recover. However, the optimism of manufacturing companies will continue to increase. . After the impact of this round of epidemic, accelerating the recovery of the economy and promoting the normalization of social production and living order will be the focus of economic work. Improving expectations, restoring confidence, increasing income, expanding consumption, and stimulating domestic demand will be important starting points. Looking ahead, there are still strong uncertainties in the development of the epidemic, and full preparations should be made to deal with the possible impact of the next wave of the epidemic. Efficient coordination is still needed for epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

Related reports:

Caixin PMI analysis｜Marginal improvement in manufacturing prosperity is expected to continue to recover

【Caixin PMI】January 2023 Caixin China Manufacturing PMI Report

【Caixin PMI】Analysis: Caixin China Manufacturing PMI is in the contraction zone for the sixth consecutive month