[Caixin.com]The epidemic continued to affect manufacturing production and demand. China‘s manufacturing boom continued to contract in October, but it improved from September.

The Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released on November 1 recorded 49.2, up 1.1 percentage points from September, and was in the contraction range for the third consecutive month, indicating that the manufacturing sector continued to decline.

This trend is not consistent with the manufacturing PMI of the Bureau of Statistics. The October manufacturing PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics on October 31 recorded 49.2, down 0.9 percentage points, and fell below the line of prosperity and decline again after a lapse of January, the lowest in the past three months.

Judging from the sub-data of Caixin China‘s manufacturing PMI, affected by the spread of the epidemic, the supply and demand of the manufacturing industry contracted simultaneously in October. The demand side of investment products is particularly insufficient. External demand also continued to decline. The new export orders index in October remained in the contraction range for the third consecutive month, mainly due to the slowdown of the foreign economy, and some companies reported difficulties in foreign trade transportation. However, the index of manufacturing production, new orders, and new export orders all contracted at a smaller rate than in September.

Both supply and demand in the manufacturing sector are weak, dragging down employment to continue to shrink. The employment index remained in contractionary territory for the seventh straight month and the 14th time in the past 15 months in October, but the decline was narrower than in the previous three months. Due to the consideration of shrinking scale and reducing costs, companies are less willing to recruit new employees when employees leave, and the automation of some production lines also makes companies have reasons to reduce labor.

Affected by the rising prices of raw materials in the international market, the purchasing price index of manufacturing enterprises rose by more than 3 percentage points in October compared with September, falling into the expansion range for the first time in three months, indicating that enterprises are facing the pressure of rising costs. Due to the sluggish market demand and the strong willingness of enterprises to cut prices and promote sales, although the ex-factory price index has rebounded, it has been below the line of prosperity and decline for the sixth consecutive month.

The epidemic control measures have affected logistics, and the supplier supply time index slightly deteriorated in October, continuing the slowdown in supply since the beginning of the third quarter. Enterprises generally report that the main reason is the delay in transportation caused by the epidemic. In addition, the limited production capacity of suppliers and the shortage of inventory also affect the supply time.

In order to meet production needs, especially due to concerns about rising raw material prices and supply shortages caused by the epidemic, manufacturing companies have increased incentives to replenish inventories. In October, the purchasing volume index, raw material inventory index, and finished product inventory index all rose above the line of prosperity and decline.

The index of manufacturing production and business expectations rebounded from a low in September in October, but remained below the long-term average. Entrepreneurs hope that the market will pick up significantly in the future, and some entrepreneurs also expressed their willingness to develop new products.

Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Think Tank, said that the negative impact of epidemic control measures on the economy still exists. Manufacturing supply, domestic and foreign demand, and employment all contracted in October, but the rate of contraction was slower than in September. The cost has risen slightly, and the charging side is still mainly based on price reduction. Logistics and transportation are still sluggish, corporate purchases and inventories have risen slightly, and market optimism has rebounded, but the degree of optimism is limited in the long run.

He said that the recently released third-quarter economic data showed that the economic recovery was improving, and the main indicators stabilized and were slightly higher than previous market expectations. Despite this, the current internal and external situation is still complex and severe, and there are many unfavorable factors affecting economic development. In particular, the spread of the epidemic in many places has significantly restricted both supply and demand. The downward pressure on the economy is still large, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that “development is the first priority for the Party to govern and rejuvenate the country”, which will help stabilize long-term market expectations; the current demand and employment are still under pressure, and corresponding policies to promote employment and stabilize domestic demand need to be strengthened. The report mentioned that it is necessary to “strengthen the coordination and cooperation of fiscal policy and monetary policy, focus on expanding domestic demand, and enhance the fundamental role of consumption in economic development and the key role of investment in optimizing the supply structure.”

Related reports:

Caixin PMI analysis | Manufacturing industry continues to shrink, stable domestic demand to promote employment still needs to make efforts

[Caixin PMI]October 2022 Caixin China Manufacturing PMI Report

[Caixin PMI]Analysis: Caixin China‘s manufacturing PMI has been in contractionary territory for the third consecutive month