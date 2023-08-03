Caixin China’s Services PMI for July Rises to 54.1, Reflecting Moderate Growth

Caixin China‘s services PMI for July showed a slight increase, reaching 54.1, up 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, according to Caixin. This is in contrast to the manufacturing PMI, which fell by 1.3 percentage points to 49.2 in July, indicating a contraction in the sector.

The overall Composite Output Index also dropped by 0.6 percentage points to 51.9 in July, the lowest it has been since February 2023. The decline in manufacturing PMI played a significant role in dragging down the overall output index.

The trend observed in Caixin China‘s PMI data differs from that of the National Bureau of Statistics, although the trend of the comprehensive PMI remains consistent. The Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.3 percentage point increase in manufacturing PMI to 49.3 in July, still below the critical point. The service industry PMI, on the other hand, fell by 1.3 percentage points to 51.5. Both the service industry and the comprehensive PMI of the Bureau of Statistics hit new lows in 2023, indicating a slowdown in production and operation.

Despite the overall slowdown, the service industry saw expansion in supply and demand. The business activity index of the service industry increased slightly in July, and the new order index rebounded within the expansion range. However, the growth in external demand slowed significantly, impacted by the uncertain global economic outlook.

The employment situation in the service industry showed signs of improvement. The employment index rose for the sixth consecutive month, reaching its highest level since March. However, there remains a backlog of work in the service industry as the current employment levels are not fully meeting the existing orders.

The cost of inputs, including manpower, raw materials, transportation, and accommodation, has increased, leading to higher input prices in the service industry. The input price index for July remained above the critical point but slightly lower than the previous month. Sales prices, affected by market competition, also fell within the expansion range.

While service industry companies remained optimistic about the market outlook, the business expectations index fell below the long-term average in the expansion range in July, marking the lowest level in nearly eight months. Some companies expressed hope for improvements in the domestic and global economies, while others were concerned about the weak global economic environment.

Wang Zhe, a senior economist at Caixin Think Tank, acknowledged the contrasting performance of the service industry and manufacturing in July. The overall macroeconomic climate remains low, and the economy faces significant downward pressure. The recent meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee highlighted the importance of expanding domestic demand and leveraging consumption to drive economic growth. Wang suggested that a proactive fiscal policy targeting the demand side should be prioritized over monetary policy to stimulate the economy.

Overall, the latest Caixin China services PMI data reflects the divergent performance of the service and manufacturing sectors. While the service industry continues to expand, the manufacturing sector faces challenges and contraction. The external economic environment remains complex and severe, and policymakers are advised to focus on stimulating domestic demand and supporting employment to alleviate the downward pressure on the economy.

