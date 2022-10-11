Original title:[Caizhi Headlines]The iPhone 14 Plus broke as soon as it was listed and was accused of being “the most invaluable mobile phone of the year”

On October 7, Apple’s new iPhone 14 Plus this year was launched on a third-party platform.

Quotations from third-party channels show that compared with the official website price, the market price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128G version is about 400 yuan cheaper, and the 512G version has dropped by more than 1,000 yuan. At the same time, Apple’s official website shows that the current delivery time of the iPhone 14 Plus is 3 working days, and the inventory is relatively sufficient. Some analysts bluntly said that the iPhone 14 Plus lacks sincerity, does not have the price advantage of the iPhone 14, and does not have the feature upgrades of the iPhone 14 Pro, and is less competitive than the iPhone 13 Pro under the same budget.

The iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with Apple’s self-developed A15 chip, not the latest A16 chip, and retains the previous notch design on the 6.7-inch display.

On third-party platforms, the model will be “reduced in price” when it is listed. On October 7, “iPhone 14 Plus was released on the market and broke” rushed to Weibo’s hot search.

In the tens of billions of subsidies from Pinduoduo, the iPhone 14 Plus received a coupon of 500 yuan, and the price after the coupon was 6,499 yuan.

Some netizens said that the iPhone 14 Plus simply enlarged the screen and increased the price by so much, which is obviously too expensive, and even not as good as the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Morgan Stanley believes that the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the “mini,” could drive longer-lasting iPhone ASP (average selling price) growth.

According to CITIC Securities, combined with the statistics of Apple products in JD.com’s self-operated flagship stores during the reservation period for the new iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14/iPhone 14 Plus/iPhone 14 Pro/iPhone 14 Pro Max reservations accounted for 13%/6%, respectively). /45%/37%), the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Pro series was better, and the basic models and Plus models were lower than expected.

Before its release, the iPhone 14 Plus was crowned “the most invaluable phone of the year”. The research institute SellCell analyzed the average redemption value of more than 40 recyclers and believes that compared with the same period last year, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus did not perform well in terms of value preservation. The former depreciated by 38.4% and the latter by 38.6%. highest in the past two years. Last year’s iPhone 13 depreciation rate was only 18.2%, and the iPhone 13 mini’s depreciation rate was 20.3% over the same period.

The iPhone 14 standard version is also cold

The iPhone 14 standard version is also cold this year.

Since this year’s standard iPhone 14 is not significantly upgraded compared to last year, it neither uses the latest A16 processor, nor does it support functions such as high brush and smart island, and the market performance is far less than that of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Earlier reports said that some scalpers paid for the iPhone 14.

According to Bloomberg, investment bank Jefferies released a new research report that Chinese consumers bought less iPhone 14 at the beginning of the launch than last year when the new model was launched, and the world‘s largest smartphone market is experiencing a “slump”. one year”. Analysts such as Edison Lee pointed out that Apple’s latest series of smartphones sold 987,000 units in the first three days, which is 11% lower than the sales of similar products in the iPhone 13 series in the same period last year.

According to reports, in August, Foxconn’s Shenzhen and Zhengzhou factories just entered the mass production period of the iPhone 14 series, which is the peak production season. However, according to some Foxconn employees, Foxconn has dismantled many production lines. According to incomplete statistics, there are at least five workshops that have dismantled or will dismantle production lines in Zhengzhou Foxconn. As for the models produced by these product lines, when referring to the products in the workshop, most of the workers mentioned the code “27”, and “27” in Zhengzhou Foxconn refers to the iPhone 14.

Earlier, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on social platforms that Apple has asked Hon Hai (Foxconn) to switch the iPhone 14 production line to the iPhone 14 Pro series, which will help improve Apple’s product mix and iPhone average selling price in the fourth quarter of this year. Later, he also said that after the production line switch, the shipments of the iPhone 14 Pro series accounted for 60-65% of the total iPhone 14 shipments in 2H22, compared with the previous estimate of 55-60%. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will account for about 30–35% of the overall iPhone 14 shipments in the second half of 2022, making it the most popular iPhone 14 model.

Users’ indifference to the iPhone 14 can also be seen from the supply on the official website and major e-commerce platforms. At present, all memory and color versions of the iPhone 14 on Apple’s official website are in stock, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max basically have to wait 5 to 7 weeks. On e-commerce platforms such as Pinduoduo, Tmall, and JD.com, the iPhone 14 is also available in stock, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is hard to find.

In this regard, some netizens said: “It’s better to buy 13pro than to buy 14”, “Last year, it was said that the iPhone 13 could not be sold. As a result, every shopping festival, whether it is 618 or Double 11 and Double 12, hold several million units”, “14 And 14p is the remaining stock of 13pro and 13 promax, and it is really nice to sell it in a different way.”

iPhone 14 Pro series sells well

Completely different from the sales of the standard version of the iPhone 14 is the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Different from the cold reception of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, the 14 Pro is now hard to find, and the market price is generally higher than the official website price. At the same time, the delivery time is between November 1st and November 8th, 2022, and the inventory is relatively tight.

This has been verified in data from research institute Sandalwood. The 7-day pre-sale sales of the iPhone 14 series on the Tmall platform increased by 7% year-on-year compared to the iPhone 13 series, and sales increased by 17% year-on-year. In terms of versions, the pre-sales of the iPhone 14 standard series decreased by 70% year-on-year, and the pre-sales of the Pro series increased by 56% year-on-year.

According to data from market research firm Canalys, in the second quarter, Apple’s iPhone shipments in the global smartphone market reached 49.5 million units, with a market share of 17%, ranking second. Morgan Stanley forecasts 51 million iPhone shipments in the third quarter.

Great Wall Securities believes that after Apple launched the new phone, the high-end iPhone 14 Pro series products are expected to sell well, and product prices will remain stable. The iPhone series may boost market confidence and stimulate consumer demand for replacement phones. The performance of companies related to the Apple industry chain have strong certainty.

CITIC Securities said that the stocking volume of the iPhone 14 series in the second half of 2022 is expected to reach 80 million to 90 million units, which is basically the same as the iPhone 13 series in 2021; based on the current reservation situation and delivery cycle, it is expected that Apple may adjust the stocking structure in the future. , it is expected to increase the proportion of iPhone 14 Pro series stocking, and related supply chain companies (optics, display, structural parts, soft boards, etc.) are expected to benefit.

CITIC Construction Investment believes that the iPhone 14 series will boost the Apple industry chain, and various information points to the sales of the iPhone 14 Pro series will exceed expectations, which is expected to bring opportunities for subdivided industry chains.

Fruit chain enterprises enter the “car chain”

In the first half of the year, the performance of fruit chain enterprises showed obvious differentiation. Choice data shows that among the 108 Apple concept stocks, a total of 92 listed companies were profitable in the first half of the year, of which 48 companies had a net profit of over 100 million yuan, and 16 were facing losses. When it comes to the reasons, “weakening industry demand” has become a common expression in financial reports.

Under the background that consumer electronics is no longer strong, fruit chain companies have sought another way out, and the auto track in the boom range has become the first choice.

Luxshare, the “first brother” of the fruit chain, will join hands with Chery to carry out parts matching and vehicle OEM business. In the first half of the year, the revenue of the Luxshare Precision Automotive segment was 2.111 billion yuan, an increase of 19.04%. In an institutional survey in August, the company said that in the next few years, especially starting next year, the growth rate of the company’s automotive sector will be higher than the company’s average.

Apple’s precision structural parts manufacturer Anjie Technology is also speeding up “getting on the train”. The company’s main business is the manufacture of consumer electronics precision devices such as mobile phones, computers, and notebooks. The company will receive a designated wireless charging project for new energy vehicle brand customers in 2021, and will enter the stage of small-scale mass production in 2022. At present, the revenue of the new energy vehicle business accounts for 27.96%, and the gross profit margin exceeds other businesses, reaching 28.96%.

In addition, many fruit chain companies such as Changyuan Group, Shengli Precision, Lingyi Zhizao, and Lens Technology also disclosed their layout in automobiles.

It is intriguing that Apple itself may restart the car business that has been silent for many years. Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that according to the latest survey results, Apple will form a new automotive team by the end of 2022.

(WeChat public account “Caizhi Toutiao” integrated from: China Securities Journal, China Economic Weekly, The Paper, Daily Economic News, etc.)

Editor: Yuan Kai

Proofreading: Fenghua

