Cake throw and naked protest: activists disrupt the VW general meeting

So Wolfgang Porsche certainly hadn’t imagined his 80th birthday. The most important representative of the family owners of the Volkswagen Group spends the day at the company’s annual general meeting – and almost gets a cake.

Only a few minutes of the meeting had passed, the chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, had just spoken the introductory words when a man with a banner rushed to the front of the stage – and threw the cake. At the table in front Porsche and around Pötsch’s lectern next to it the stains stuck for a good hour.

Rarely has an annual general meeting been as turbulent as it is now Volkswagen in Berlin. Various groups, including thelast generation‘ and ‘Sand in the Gears’ used the event as a stage for their protest.

Read more about Volkswagen Sanctions are having an effect news/mobile242209477/7032509907-ci102l-wWIDTH/Die-Pkw-Produktion-laeuft-weltweit-wieder-hoch.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/motor/news/mobile242209477/7032509907-ci102l-w120/Die-Pkw-Produktion-laeuft-weltweit-wieder-hoch.jpg 1.0x” media=”(min-width: 600px)”> news/mobile242209477/7032509907-ci102l-wWIDTH/Die-Pkw-Produktion-laeuft-weltweit-wieder-hoch.jpg” data-srcset=”https://img.welt.de/img/motor/news/mobile242209477/7032509907-ci102l-w160/Die-Pkw-Produktion-laeuft-weltweit-wieder-hoch.jpg 1.0x”>

A good dozen troublemakers had smuggled themselves into the audience as shareholders in suits. At times they got up every five minutes, chanted slogans, threw leaflets around and caused brief interruptions.

also read

The spectrum ranged from accusations such as “climate killers” or “bloody money for everyone” to calls for the company to be “socialized”. A group of three had appeared in the hall during the speech by CEO Oliver Blume with banners, including a shirtless woman and the demand to “end Uyghur forced labor”.

Most shareholders shook their heads, but stoically accepted the disturbances. There was greater applause when Pötsch asked the demonstrators to “stop disrupting”. “If you want to contribute, please raise a request to speak and be put on the speaker list,” he said.

Wolfgang Porsche, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, avoided a cake throw Source: dpa/Britta Pedersen

It didn’t come to that at first. But a representative of the Uigurenwho are being brutally repressed by the communist rulers in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. Even before the start of the meeting, four members of the “Last Generation” had glued themselves to the Messedamm, an entrance to the hall.

This was not a problem for the arriving shareholders – the police were able to easily divert traffic to two of the four lanes on the opposite lane.

However, the four climate adhesives had attached themselves to the roadway with a new mixture, so the police officers had to break up parts of the surface under their hands with an electric chisel and a stone saw. Her message that “you can’t eat VW electric cars either” was one of the more stupid slogans.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

The criticism from professional investors in the hall was less shrill than the actions of the disruptors. In terms of content, however, there were overlaps. “Human rights are non-negotiable,” said Ingo Speich from Deka Investment and warned against repeating past mistakes in current business.

Previous cases of forced labor in Brazil were discussed, as was the situation in Xinjing, where VW operates a factory together with a Chinese state-owned company. Professional investors also called for more efforts by the company to promote sustainability and reduce CO₂ emissions.

The fact that Volkswagen is economically heavily dependent on the China business also worries investor representatives. Liebscher pointed out the risk of a conflict with China, which could lead to tough sanctions similar to those against Russia. Neither Blume nor Pötsch addressed the growing political tensions between China and the West in their speeches.

“Volkswagen closes the gap in the lower compact segment” Volkswagen wants to bring an inexpensive electric car onto the European market from 2025: The small car ID.2all should cost less than 25,000 euros. Helena Wisbert, expert and professor for automotive industry, explains which strategy the company is pursuing

Also the processing of the diesel scandal, in which the Confession of ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler imminent in court, even professionals consider unconvincing. “This changes the defense strategy of the Volkswagen Group,” said Hendrik Schmidt of the fund company DWS.

He asked if the deals made with the former directors and insurers were now lapsed – as they were not made on the basis of confessions.

Schmidt and several other speakers criticized the management and control structures, a perennial favorite in the VW group. According to the critics, the fact that the new CEO Blume is still the head of Porsche has significantly worsened the situation and increased the variety of conflicts of interest in the group.

Activists protest as part of the VW general meeting in the CityCube in Berlin Which: REUTERS

The composition of the Supervisory Board also met with dissenting voices from the independent shareholders. “The supervisory board mandates that are due to expire today could have been filled with independent experts or at least younger representatives of the Porsche-Piëch family,” said Schmidt.

The shareholder representatives refused to allow Wolfgang Porsche to be re-elected to the supervisory body for a further five years on his 80th birthday. Actually, at VW there is an age limit of 75 years for supervisory board members. The exception to this rule is “quasi a birthday present” for Porsche, criticized Schmidt.

Severance payments in the hundreds of millions – “Can’t be”

Deka manager Speich said the supervisory board lacked “sufficient expertise with regard to electrification, digitization and sustainability”. He also considers the lack of independence of the committee, which includes representatives of the owner family, including the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, and the Minister of Education Julia Willie Hamburg, to be unacceptable.

He also criticized the fact that VW included Blume’s predecessor Herbert Diess dismissed 15 board members prematurely within ten years. “It cannot be that the severance payments add up to a three-digit million amount during this time,” he said.

The company’s proposal to hold future general meetings digitally was controversial. This should be possible for the next five years. A large part of the Dax companies have already switched their meetings to such online meetings. You save yourself at least appearances by demonstrators and tumult in the hall.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.