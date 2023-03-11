Listen to the audio version of the article

First an in-depth analysis of the state of the Region, then, starting from the difficulties and strengths, the road map to relaunch the economy and productive activity. Calabria restarts from the entrepreneurial and human heritage. And play the card of Pnrr, digitization and Zes areas. Without forgetting the need to review the bureaucratic system. And then that of companies.

The Agenda

Starting point of this new path that should lead to growth by enhancing the activity capacity “Calabria Agenda, The strategic compass for productive investments, the Action Plan”. That is the work carried out by Unindustria Calabria with the Confindustria Study Center. A sort of “Logbook” to get out of a situation where depopulation is growing, especially of young people, and a productive activity that travels below the national average.

The gift of Confindustria

An important tool to support the relaunch of numerous sectors. «What is being presented today I think is an important project not only for the Calabrians – said the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi-. Seventy pages, a gift from Italian and Calabrian industry to a region that can give a lot and from which we expect a lot».

The starting data

The picture is that of a region with an economy made up mostly of small businesses. Employees account for only 1.5% of the Italian total, if we then refer to manufacturing, the weight is halved, falling to 0.7%. Not only that, since 2012 the incidence of the Calabrian economy on the national one has been lightening (-8% for the economy as a whole and -11.8% for manufacturing). In some sectors of manufacturing, Calabria assumes a significant weight: it is the food sector (2.1%), beverages (1.1%) and woodworking (1.8%). If the number of companies is considered, the weight rises considerably (respectively 2.5% and 2.1%). As for size: the average size of a company operating in the Calabria region is equal to 2.4 employees against 3.9 for Italy and 3.0 for the South as a whole

A course to reverse

Ideas for solutions that can reverse a course. «Agenda Calabria is an economic agenda – Aldo Ferrara, president of Unindustria said during the presentation – which is not anchored to a few years ago but updated to this morning. And we have to start from these data to give strength to our region».