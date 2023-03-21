Source: Zhongcai Futures Author: Zhongcai Futures

Research report text

【PVC】

Last week, PVC futures fell sharply, the V05 contract closed at 6163 (-2.4%), the 5-9 price difference was -25, and the index position was 1.14 (+2.5) million lots. Spot market: Changzhou type 5 calcium carbide material is withdrawn from the warehouse at 6100-6200 (-160/-150) yuan/ton, the basis is weaker, and the point price is V05-80 to flat water. South China Shengshui East China 50, B electricity price difference (South China) 135.

core logic: Last week, the operating rate of PVC was 79% (-0.04%), which remained high for 5 consecutive weeks. A total of 320,000 tons of Shanxi Ruiheng and Yinglite were newly added for mid-term maintenance, Tianye and Julong were lifted, and Nanlin was in the test run. Guangxi Huayi has normal mass production of 400,000 tons. The newly added maintenance plan is mainly in May, and the increase in spring inspection in April is not obvious. It is expected that the high supply status will continue. On March 10, the social stock was 459,000 tons, +0.5 (previous value +1) tons month-on-month, three consecutive increases, 29.8% higher than the same period last year (previous value 25%), and the inventory of downstream raw materials was relatively high. The number of days of inventory in the production enterprises was 9.4 days, which was -0.2 from the previous month. The start-up of enterprises dropped slightly, and the inventory was transferred to the market, which was 242% higher than that of the same period last year. It is expected to be 9.6 days next week. Overseas, the quotation of Formosa Plastics in April was lowered by 60-70 US dollars/ton, which was more than expected. The spot market in Asia generally fell by 40 US dollars, China‘s export profit was reduced to 300 yuan/ton, and the European market fell by 40 US dollars. On the downstream side, the sample companies started operations smoothly, replenished goods at low prices, and the raw material inventory was still high. The real estate data from January to February was released. New starts fell by 9% year-on-year, which was 35 percentage points lower than that in December, and sales were down 3.6% year-on-year, which was 28 percentage points lower. On the cost side, the supply and demand of calcium carbide tended to loosen, Shandong fell another 50, and the comprehensive cost of PVC in East China was around 6,590.

To sum up, the supply is high and exports are weak, but the cost is supported, or fluctuates, and every high altitude.

【Styrene】

Styrene futures fell sharply last week, the index closed at 8193 (-2%), with a total position of 298,000 (+0.8) thousand lots, two consecutive increases, and M04-05 closed at 64. The mainstream of Jiangyin Port in East China is 8214 (-186) yuan / ton, the spot price in Jiangsu is 8280/8300, the price in April is 8320/8340, and the price in May is 8290/8300. The market replenishes goods at low prices, the demand increases, and the cost and main market rebound. USD: April paper goods 1030 (-40) US dollars / ton, discount 8300 (-250) yuan / ton, import price difference -130 yuan / ton.

core logic: The operating rate last week was 64.5%, -2.4% month-on-month (+0.9 in the previous value), caused by sample expansion, the output was 256,000 (+0.2) tons, and the total production capacity was 18.992 million tons. A plant in South China was shut down due to pipeline problems. Zibo Junchen’s new 500,000-ton/year plant is scheduled to start operation on March 20, 2023, and mass-produce in April. The total industrial inventory in this period is 368,000 tons, which is -32,000 tons month-on-month (the previous value is -16,000 tons), and the lunar calendar is +20% year-on-year (the previous value is +20%). Downstream pick-up increased to nearly 50,000 tons, which was lower than the same period in history, and the port trade volume was still large. The removal of factory warehouses slowed down, and the output of 800,000 tons of new equipment of Guangdong Petrochemical was higher than the loss of temporary maintenance. On the demand side, downstream profits generally expanded by 100-200 yuan/ton, ABS and UPR started to decline, and the overall operating rate dropped by 1 percentage point. In terms of external disk, April CFR China fell by 40 US dollars. The import spread was stable at -130 yuan. On the cost side, the bankruptcies of European and American banks triggered a decline in risky assets. Brent oil fell to around US$75/barrel. The processing fee of pure benzene expanded against the trend. The price of ethylene stabilized. -400.

To sum up, the intensive maintenance of the equipment is coming to an end, and new equipment is launched one after another. The cost side is facing the risk of falling, and it is expected to be weak.

