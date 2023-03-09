Work, Calderone: “So we will cancel the old Income”. The details

Il government he has now decided, the hold on Basic income will be impressive and there will be a clear separation between the “unattainable” no poor families. The confirmation comes directly from minister of the Work who is personally working on the new standard. “The employable – he explains Cauldron to Republic – he will not get a subsidybut one active politics also defined by a participation allowance. There old logic of Citizenship Income there is no more. And the new one isn’t punitive, that’s not the government’s goal. Indeed the large families in difficulty will receive a higher support of the current why i minors must be protected“. Marina Calderone, Minister of Labor, says she does not yet know if the new income will be called Mia, Embedding measurement active. “We would like the name is identifier of a project. More than the container, I’m interested in the content“.

“Who can work – continues Calderone to the Republic – must be put in a position to do so and go out as soon as possible from the measure. In this sense I would not speak of savings, but of much more mobile audience. The numbers circulating these days belong to an outdated working draft: 12 articles are not one reform. Definitely for large families the Isee it will also take into account the contribution provided from the Single Check for the children, so as to receive more than now. According to this logic, rent help it will go to those who really need it, such as families with children they over 60. The technical report to the maneuver identifies 404 thousand employablebut as many as 300 thousand – the 75% – I am singles. This audience must be put right away able to activate“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

