Calderone on basic income: “The check will be available from 1 September”

Of course, the issue of basic income still holds the ground after the sending of 169,000 emails with which the government effectively canceled the subsidy. And the Minister of Labor Marina Calderoni intervenes on the matter during today’s question time: «Of the 159 thousand nuclei outside the basic income, 112 thousand can be activated on the labor agreement and 35% of the latter are registered in one of the active policies foreseen. And therefore from next September 1st he will enjoy the benefit of the 350 euros per month provided for by the Support for training and work ». Thus the minister clarifies the numbers on the RDC, at the center of the controversies of these days. “This is a goal that the government does not intend to miss but overlooked by those who, today, by agitating spirits evoke unrest”, she concludes. And then the minister underlines “that someone is blowing on social unease” explaining that “this Government, through the incentive to work and the necessary support for our most fragile fellow citizens, employs every hour of its time to counteract and reduce the social unease on which someone, on the contrary, blows trying to build dissent». At the moment no information has been provided to the network of prefectures in relation to the reasons evoked. There were 39 initiatives in 2023, of which three from 28 July which overall did not reveal any particular disturbances. Even the Naples garrison of 31 July near the INPS headquarters “was attended by about 30 people”. “The Ministry of the Interior will closely monitor the evolution of the situation,” added Calderone. «I have never thought of avoiding discussions with Parliament on the issues I deal with due to the institutional respect that distinguishes my work. On the contrary, I always devote the utmost effort to the aim of providing timely and complete answers to the questions that are posed to me even when they arise exclusively from partisan reasons, sometimes propaganda », she added.

Naples, INPS garrison against suspension of the RdC: the testimonies of those from whom it was removed

Here’s how it works

But let’s see, in detail, how the new measures put in place by the government will work. Those who cannot be activated for work will continue to receive the basic income. The minister of the minister reiterated this during a question time in the Chamber. «The seven-month time limit set by the Budget law – you said – does not apply to recipients of basic income who were taken over by social services before the seven-month expiry as they cannot be activated for work. For this audience, the social services not later than 31 October 2023 notify INPS via the Gepi platform that they have been taken over. In the absence of this communication, the supply is suspended but can be reactivated». Calderone reiterated the Government’s strong attention to «guarantee continuous support to the most vulnerable families until the new inclusion allowance comes into force. The seven-month derogation for the perception of citizenship income refers to those who cannot be activated for work and therefore those who need continuous support. For people who can be activated for work, however, from 1 September 2023, the Support for training and work (Sfl) will be active, which provides for a check of 350 euros for a maximum of 12 months if you participate in training and work courses. And then there’s the question of who was already taken over. In this case «the time limit of 7 months provided for by the budget law does not apply to recipients of the Rdc who before this time limit were taken over by social services as they cannot be activated for work. For this audience, the social services not later than 31 October will notify INPS that they have been taken over. In the absence of this communication, the supply is suspended but can be reactivated».

The reactions

The reaction of the opposition benches is tough. The most tranchant is the leader of the Five Stars Giuseppe Conte, whose measure (the Rdc) has always been a strong point of the Pentastellato Movement. «You have deluded these people that you want to replace the basic income with training courses to be able to work. You deluded them and even insulted them by calling them “sofa workers”, saying they didn’t want to work. After 9 months we discovered that whoever doesn’t want to work is this government that hasn’t done anything, you are divanists! You have offered nothing, training courses, alternative support, nothing, nothing, leaving them to their own devices. Then come the declarations of Marco Furfaro, of the Pd direction and dem group leader in the Social Affairs commission: «From Minister Calderone we have only heard a panegyric of words, but no answer to our questions on why the government by canceling the Rdc has thrown hundreds of thousands of people in desperation, without first reflecting on how to manage this emergency. We asked the government to intervene immediately with a decree, to give regions and municipalities a way to organize themselves and reduce the impact of this choice. The answer is always the same: indifference is now a government guided by the algorithm of indifference. The most serious thing is that the new aid, even for those who will perhaps return, will only start from September. This means that in August, while the government, Giorgia Meloni and the singer company, will be at Twiga to spread sunscreen on beds costing hundreds of euros a day by a minister who does not pay the employees, the poor will foam at the nail, without a euro to not even spend to put a plate on the table. The responsibility of whoever governs a country worthy of the words “homeland” or “nation” would instead be to leave no one behind”. In the illustration, the deputy Maria Guerra, head of Labor of the Democratic Party, had denounced the government’s delays and unpreparedness and asked for the approval of an ad hoc decree.

And then there’s everything the disappointment of the CGIL. The union branded the absence of concrete answers from Minister Calderone as «disappointing. We strongly reiterate our request to extend at least until the end of 2023 the Citizenship Income, the only universal tool to combat poverty, so that no one is left alone» says the confederal secretary of the CGIL Daniela Barbaresi who comments on the defense by the minister in course of question time. «The government, lenient with tax evaders and ruthless with the poor, continues to go ahead without listening to anyone, with an attitude of cruelty and intolerance towards those in need. One more reason – concludes Barbaresi – to continue the mobilization so as not to leave those who are worse off alone and to change the executive’s wrong policies».