Calderone, not only the “crazy spending”: also the break with the unions

The minister Marina Calderone he doesn’t just have to defend himself against the allegations for the alleged crazy spending to the Order of Labor consultantsan institution that she presided over for 18 years and then handed over the seat to her husband, but also with the internal revolt in his ministry, with the open protest for his method by the employees and broken relationships with i labor unions. Calderone – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – ended up at the center of an investigation by the Court of Auditors (M5S and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra want me to report in court). There is also a home front. Indeed, these days, i workers of the ministry I am in revolt for the management that the owner of Via Veneto has decided to impose on union relations, a method that some employees of the Order of Labor Consultants remember well. The moodiness resulted on February 14 in the protest of hundreds of employees under the headquarters in via Flavia.

The triggering reason – continues the Fact – was the decision of reduce abruptly it smart working. Until last December, in fact, the ministry del Lavoro had one of the best organizations on the subject, among the more advanced from the Public administration. In the worst stage of the pandemic all the beyond 700 workers were equipped with a digital workstation and worked without interruption, all crystallized in the Organizational Plan (Piao) complete with the will expressed by the ministry of wanting to give continuity of experience. After his arrival, however, Calderone instead decided on one abrupt reversal en route. In the new regulation it smart working was reduced to a maximum of seven days monthly (before they were three weekly) imposing at the same time a minimum of 15 days working in presence.

