Calderone: “Useless income, 25 billion wasted. Work? There is, whoever seeks will find”

Citizenship income, Calderone: “25 billion wasted. There’s plenty of work and lots of it”

“Citizenship income has cost Italians 25 billion euros in three years without producing the expected results: neither in terms of poverty reduction nor in terms of accompaniment to work”. Condemnation without appeal for the measure introduced by the yellow-green government by Marina Elvira Calderone, minister for social policies, who in an interview with La Stampa adds: “Its end had been known for at least 7 months, when an ad hoc rule was inserted into the budget law. As demonstrated by the 88,000 households taken over already in beginning of July and that they will not lose their basic income, this government has already ensured the necessary support for the most vulnerable and is using every hour of its time to combat and reduce the social unease on which someone, on the contrary, as I was able to say yesterday at the question time of the Chamber, it blows trying to build dissent”.

Calderone then argues that “the INPS text message was inaccurate More information will arrive soon to help those who leave the basic income“. On the minimum salary: “The 9 euro one is not needed, it’s better to focus on good bargaining. The problem of poor work is fought with bargaining and productivity. This government has already ensured the most fragile subjects the necessary support but there are those who are building dissent” he tells La Stampa.

And about the problem of the occupationCalderone argues to La Stampa that unemployment in the regions most affected by the cancellation of income is not so high: “There is no information in our possession. Just look at the latest Unioncamere Excelsior bulletin: in Campania, compared to 24,595 employable earners leaving the income, 108,960 hires are expected by September. The same thing also applies to other regions”.

More details in another interview, this time with Corriere della Sera: “The work is there and also a lot. On the other hand, the official data speak very clearly: employment is growing and unemployment is falling. If anything, the problem is the reverse. Companies cannot find the workers they are looking for. This is why our commitment is totally aimed at creating conditions of employability in the greatest number of workers». What possible solution to this situation? «Being able to match supply and demand for work, something that has never worked in our country. And for this reason, the platform managed by INPS will start from 1 September, called to make existing databases interoperable”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

