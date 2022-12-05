Caleffi evaluates the purchase of 30% of the subsidiary Mirabello Carrara, a company in which it already owns 70% of the capital, from Giuliana Caleffi Srl, with a view to a reorganization aimed at simplifying the Group structure.

The company specializing in Home Fashion items would therefore acquire 100% of the subsidiary, becoming the sole shareholder.

The aforesaid acquisition constitutes a “transaction with related parties” (since Giuliana Caleffi Srl is the parent company of Caleffi) “of greater significance”.

CALEFFI will provide further updates on the transaction in compliance with the applicable market disclosure provisions.