The preliminary consolidated results for 2022 of Caleffi, specialized in Home Fashion items, show a turnover of approximately 59.2 million euros, down by 3% compared to 31 December 2021.

Ebitda is more than 6 million, with an incidence of approximately 10%, compared to 8.0 million euros as at 31 December 2021.

Net financial debt is approximately 12.8 million, compared to 12.7 million as at 31 December 2021; not considering the debt attributable to the accounting standard IFRS16, the net financial debt is equal to 5.9 million euros compared to 5 million euros as at 31 December 2021.

Guido Ferretti, Corporate Chief Executive Officer of Caleffi Group: “In 2022 the Caleffi Group achieved a turnover of approximately Euro 59 million with an Ebitda of more than 10%, results that we consider of great value, since they were achieved in an extremely difficult year, characterized from Russo-Ukrainian war, sanctions, inflation and restrictive monetary policies. The tensions on commodity prices and the energy crisis have not yet been overcome. On the other hand, the Covid problems have almost been overcome, with the new post-epidemic normality which sees the home as always the protagonist and priority in consumer spending, since it is considered a safe place, while outside there is only uncertainty”.