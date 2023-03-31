“We are very good. From zero we have reached 8% in the latest policies”. Note: a failure

Yesterday evening Carletto Calenda was a guest at Vespa for the 5 Biagian-like minutes that now accompany the coveted post TG1 space every evening. The theme was: miscellaneous and possible.

The look of what they called the Churchill of Parioli strangely sober and clean. The cleverly hidden Wagner brigade tattoos, the purposely redone beard, the messed up hair and no trace of ridiculous golden imperial crowns, no pimply irritations under the skin, he looked almost like a normal person, perhaps even slimmed down and perfect. Only then he spoke. And when Calenda speaks Nature rebels.

Sudden and powerful mistral winds arise and the studio has been inundated with a cold wind. Nature prepares, as it can, to resist the calendar – a thought that shakes its most intimate precocious and immodestly overturns it all in a sea of ​​stars. He begins with an actually naive self-aggrandizement: he says: “I am the leader of the Third Pole because Renzi has taken a step back”. And she stands in profile waiting for the surprise effect that doesn’t exist. And I can believe that Renzi has taken a step back because he’s not stupid and sends him alone to the massacre, a bit like the fox Tabacci did with the naive Di Maio by not putting his name in the symbol.

