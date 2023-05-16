Calenda opens the Riformista and discovers that two are leaving him for Renzi: “Mugging”

Renzi empties Action: a councilor and a deputy pass to Iv

Il Third pole now it’s a distant memory, not only that calendar e Renzi they broke up but they don’t even stop banging i mischief. The leader of Actionthis morning, reading i newspapers learned the news: two women elected just six months ago with his party pass a Italy alive. Among the other newspapers, ironically, to communicate the “muggingas Calenda puts it on Twitter, it was right The Reformistthe newspaper directed by Matteo Renzi. “We learned this morning from a newspaper about this ”theft”.

All the best to Naike. Every choice is legitimate and respectable. Allow me only to note that, – writes Calenda – for with respect to the community who elected her six months ago almost without knowing her, one prior communication it would have been more elegant. But I guess the surprise exit was part of the deal. This story, otherwise irrelevant, explains well the distance in behavior with Matthew Renzi. While we were busy traveling around Italy supporting the lists, often made together, for the administrative he was busy in these matters. Good road“.

“The reformist family grows“, writes the Twitter profile of Italy alive: two passes from Action to Italia Viva in less than 24 hours. The first to announce farewell to Carlo Calenda’s party is Giulia The fight, regional councilor in Emilia Romagna; today’s farewell comes from the same region and is the one announced by MP Naike Groupsa very young entrepreneur from Bologna, one manager lent to politics. Matteo Renzi formalizes the arrival of deputy Naike at a press conference Groups, elected from the ranks of Action, in Italia Viva. “Italia Viva has launched a congress itinerary which will start from June 10 in Naples with the regulation and will be a free and democratic path, from below. We wish we could have done it with the single partyas it is no longer possible we will do it with whoever is there, but without making card regulations. There is space. We are here and we are relaunching”, assured the leader of the Iv.

