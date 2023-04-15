Calenda-Renzi, rags fly: “I didn’t take money from dictators”

Shattered third pole, Calenda imposes a press blackout on his followers

Carlo Calenda asks his followers to maintain a “strict press blackout”. In the face of “the broken insults of Renzi, Boschi and other exponents of Italia Viva”, the Action secretary asked all parliamentarians and party leaders not to respond. “We have explained our reasons, that’s enough. The show that Renzi, Boschi and the complementary Renzians are putting on in these hours is indecorous and we must not participate in it”, explains Calenda. Despite this, however, Matteo Renzi’s now former ally does not shy away from a ‘duel’, albeit at a distance, with the senator and treasurer of Italia Viva, Francesco Bonifazi.

The theme is, once again, the Third Pole project, now shipwrecked, and the responsibilities for the break between Action and Italia Viva. In an interview with The printthe senator and treasurer of Italia Viva Francesco Bonifazi defines Carlo Calenda “structurally unreliablehe changed his mind as he had done with Civic Choice, with Bonino, with Letta”, adds Bonifazi.

And, as for Calenda’s words about Renzi – “I worked in the single party and he was in Arabia, in the Bahamas” – Bonifazi explains: “Renzi was in the Chamber for more than 50% of the votes, Calenda less than half of Renzi. Carlo is always on TV and is never in Parliament: we need some modesty before attacking us on this issue”. ne’ Renzi, but writes: “In my professional life I have never received notices of guarantee / indictments / convictions despite having roles of responsibility. I have not personally accepted money from anyone, least of all from foreign dictators and autocrats.”

