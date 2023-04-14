Home Business Calenda reveals the truth: “Alliance with Renzi? I was afraid I didn’t have the signatures”
Calenda reveals the truth: “Alliance with Renzi? I was afraid I didn’t have the signatures”

by admin
Calenda reveals the truth: “Alliance with Renzi? I was afraid I didn’t have the signatures”

Carlo Calenda – Action leader

Calenda on Renzi: “If you’re not careful, he’ll eat you, but I’m indigestible”

Carlo calendar and Matthew Renzi they came out. Now there is only one certainty, the single party it won’t be done. The leader of Action now he can even take a few pebbles out of his shoe. “If we are like Totti and Ilary? At least we didn’t steal the Rolexes. There is great disappointment. I believed – explains Calenda to Repubblica – that a single party could be created and naively that Renzi made a side step, since it earns 2 million around the world. I realized it wasn’t like that December, when 100% of Iv recovered. I called him and he said: stay calm“.

“Money, in this matter – continues Calenda – has to do with it, because if you create a new party you have to finance it, it is logical. Instead he wanted to keep Iv standing, do the Leopold in 2024, right next to the European Championships, while we at Action were perhaps funding its candidates. But this is madness. The truth is that Renzi structurally he cannot take a step to the side. We saw it after the referendum. AND done so“.

See also  ESG Letters and Observations: Liquor Chapter 丨 5 listed wine companies disclosed ESG reports for the first time to promote high-quality and sustainable development of the industry | Daily Economic News

