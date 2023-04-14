Renzi is set to become editorial director of the Riformista and to strengthen his party, Italia Viva

The Third Pole implodes: the strategic alliance between Calenda and Renzi it seems destined to fall apart but few remember that “this” Third Pole is only the latest of the avatars that represented it.

From the end of the White Whale, that is the Christian Democracy, there has in fact been a continuous search to rebuild a centrist area that could intercept the enormous pool of votes that belonged to De Gasperi’s party. Small parties of all types appeared on the political scene, often self-styled heirs of Christian Democracy whose symbol was a coveted trophy for many, but electoral consistency was scarce.

On January 25, 2011 a “New Pole for Italy” which was made up of a coordination of parliamentary groups of Alliance for Italy by Francesco Rutelli, Future and Freedom for Italy by Gianfranco Fini, Union of Center by Pier Ferdinando Casini with the support of Movimento per le Autonomie, by Raffaele Lombardo . As minor formations, Massimo Cacciari’s Verso Nord and Stefano De Luca’s Italian Liberal Party also took part, even if not structurally.

On 14 December 2010 there were “general rehearsals” with the vote of a motion of no confidence in the Berlusconi government presented by Rutelli, Casini and Fini with 85 signatures in addition to the 232 of the motion of no confidence presented simultaneously by Pd and Italia dei Valori . In the end, however, there were defections such as Antonio Razzi and Domenico Scilipoti (IDV) as well as three deputies from FLI and in the end the Chamber rejected in a close vote of 314 to 311.

However, the real test of the coalition which was even then called the “Third Pole” to signal its equidistance between centre-right and centre-left were the administrative elections of 2011 which saw big capitals such as Turin, Milan, Bologna and Naples at stake .

