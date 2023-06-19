Calida is giving up the business it has just acquired

“Continuation does not make sense”: Calida is giving up the business area it has just acquired

The development of the Erlich Textil start-up, acquired in 2022, is far behind expectations, Calida reports. At the end of the month, the announced change at the top of the Sursee company will take place.

Calida outlet at the headquarters in Sursee.

Image: PD

The half-year results of the Calida Group will not be communicated until the end of July. In an ad hoc announcement, the Sursee-based textile manufacturer has already announced that business has not developed as expected in the first six months of the current year. In view of the rising interest rates, the sometimes high inflation and the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, consumer sentiment is “very depressed”, according to the statement on Thursday.

