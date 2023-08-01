California DMV Tests Mobile App for Digital Driver’s Licenses: What You Need to Know

California DMV Testing Mobile App for Digital Driver’s Licenses

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is currently conducting a pilot program for a mobile app that allows residents to upload their driver’s license or ID to their smartphones. The DMV Mobile Driver License (MDL) pilot program already includes over 2,000 participants who are actively using the service and providing feedback.

Anita Gore, Assistant Director of Public Affairs for the DMV, explained that the mobile driver’s license will be available in a DMV wallet on the smartphone, serving as an easy, secure, and convenient companion ID to the physical card. Currently, only a few states, including Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio, Utah, and Maryland, have implemented digital driver’s licenses.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is collaborating with various DMVs across the country to incorporate digital identity initiatives, which eliminate the need for a physical ID or boarding pass during travel. The California MDL will be accepted at select international airports, such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Jose, and 26 other airports nationwide.

While the MDL offers convenience, it is important to note that not all businesses currently accept it. Therefore, customers are still required to carry their physical card as a backup. The DMV is actively working with interested groups to encourage the acceptance of the MDL. In terms of privacy concerns, the DMV reassures users that the MDL will only share necessary and selective information to ensure the privacy and security of Californians.

The pilot program is set to expand in the upcoming weeks before a broader public launch. The California DMV is excited about the possibilities the MDL offers in terms of convenience and efficiency for residents.