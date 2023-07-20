Home » California resident wins $1,000,000 Powerball jackpot, with 36 million-dollar winners in total
California resident wins $1,000,000 Powerball jackpot, with 36 million-dollar winners in total

California Resident Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

A lucky resident of California has become the sole winner of the $1 million Powerball top prize. The winning ticket was announced in yesterday’s draw, where an additional 36 million-dollar winners were also revealed.

Out of the 36 winners, seven were from the tri-state area, with five being sold in New York. One of the millionaire prizes was purchased at Deli Salam on 939 Morris Park Avenue in the Bronx, while the second lucky ticket was sold at Central Snack Mart Corp on 395 Central Avenue in Westchester.

The remaining millionaire prizes were sold in upstate New York. One was bought at Cumberland Farms on 1159 Troy Schenectady Road, another at a Wegmans store on 1 Loop Road in Auburn, and the last one was sold at Sliders Food Mart on 634 James Street in Jefferson.

Two additional millionaire prizes were also sold, one in Connecticut and another in New Jersey. The New York jackpot winner is expected to collect an incredible sum of close to $558 million.

