California ticket wins $1.2 million in Powerball drawing, New Year’s jackpot hits $842.2 million

A lucky player from California has struck it rich after matching 5 Powerball numbers, walking away with a jaw-dropping $1.2 million. The winning ticket was sold in California, adding to the growing list of lucky Powerball winners.

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Powerball jackpot for the New Year’s drawing reached a staggering $842.2 million, and the winning numbers have finally been revealed. The winning numbers for the massive jackpot are 18, 30, 40, 48, and 50, with a Powerball number of 8.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, as a player from Michigan has clinched the massive $842 million jackpot. This marks the first time a player has won the Powerball lottery in the New Year, making it a historic win.

The Powerball craze continues to captivate players across the country, with the anticipation for the next big jackpot building up. As players eagerly await the next drawing, the Powerball fever shows no signs of slowing down.

Stay tuned for updates on the latest Powerball news and the next jackpot drawing. Who will be the next lucky winner to strike it rich? Only time will tell.

Share this: Facebook

X

