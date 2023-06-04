Call for China’s positioning against Russia

For his part, Pistorius called for protecting the rules-based international order wherever it was threatened. This also includes the right to free navigation. Germany stands ready to support all bilateral or multilateral confidence-building measures. He mentioned the exchange of information and the observation of military exercises, inspections of military facilities and arms control agreements. He said, “We need the rule of law instead of rule by the rule of thumb.”

He called on the states in the Indo-Pacific to take a clear stance against attacks on the international security architecture, such as Russia’s war against Ukraine. “This is incredibly dangerous for the whole world: If Russia wins, the message to revisionist powers in the world will be that aggression and the gratuitous use of military force are acceptable and can be successful. Also here in the Indo-Pacific.”