Caltagirone doubles in Mediobanca and rises to 9.9%: the stock runs on the stock exchange

Caltagirone rises again in Mediobanca and passes from 5.6% to 9.9%. The title in Piazza Affari shines

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone leap forward in the conquest of the capital of Mediobancathe lender headed by Alberto Nagel: the Roman entrepreneur, already in possession of the 5,6% of shares, rose to 9,9%. A move that thus consolidates its position as second shareholder of the banking giant, behind the dolphin of the family Of the Old. The umpteenth climb, previewed by the newspaper The printwas confirmed during the day by a spokesman of the Caltagirone group who did, however, point out that “it is an investment that has been present for about a year”. Meanwhile i marketsif on the one hand there are still doubts about future mosse of the Roman manager, on the other they seem (for now) to appreciate the reinforcement shareholder: mid-session Mediobanca is still in light in Piazza Affari, with the title of Piazzetta Cuccia which rises by 4%, to 9.77 euros.

Finally, it should be remembered that theRoman businessman he is not only active on the banking front: the group he founded handles real estate transactions, cement production, publishing and major jobs related to finance. Caltagirone is in fact the publisher of Messenger of Rome, of Morning of Naples, of Venice Gazetteof the Adriatic Courier, of the New newspaper of Puglia e del social press I read. From 2010 to 2022 he was vice president of Assicurazioni Generali of which he is now the second largest shareholder, as well as owning, as mentioned above, a significant stake in Mediobanca, Anima Holding e Thata multi-utility of the municipality of Rome. Caltagirone he was also appointed president of the Friends of the Association LOUIS and since 2006 Cavaliere del Lavoro. The vice president of the bank completes his professional career Monte dei Paschi di Siena dal 2006 al 2012.

Subscribe to the newsletter

