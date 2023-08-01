Calzedonia diversifies and buys the yachts of Cantiere del Pardo

The Calzedonia Group and the Wise Equity fund announce the signing of a binding contract for the acquisition of Cantiere del Pardo (“CdP”), a leading company in the production of premium sailing and motor yachts. The Calzedonia Group thus expands its activities in the field of Italian excellence. The meeting with the historical managers, Fabio Planamente and Gigi Servidati, who will maintain a minority stake in the company, the sharing of visions on the future development of the Shipyard, together with the opportunity to bring experience in the industrial, organizational and distribution fields have favored the decision to conclude the transaction.

Founded in 1973, Cantiere del Pardo has a history of great successes and international recognition. Since its inception it has launched over five thousand boats under the Grand Soleil brand and more recently, under the Pardo Yachts and VanDutch brands. Cantiere del Pardo is recognized as one of the best luxury yacht manufacturers in the world, thanks to its history and tradition, its deep design and construction knowledge and the iconic design of its models.

The company has grown significantly since the arrival of Wise Equity (“Wise”) as an investor in 2020, both in revenues and corporate structure. In particular, the success of the Pardo Yachts line of motor boats, conceived internally and developed with the collaboration of prestigious design studios, can be considered one of the greatest successes in the recent history of world boating given the significant growth since the introduction of the first model in 2017 up to the forecast of sales of over 150 yachts in the last year. Servidati and Planamente, the two managers and contributors to the success of CdP, will remain partners in the company, pursuing the current development strategy based on quality, respect for tradition, service excellence and with great attention to sustainability issues pleasure boating sector.

With the arrival of the Calzedonia Group, Cantiere del Pardo will pursue international growth and the development of new models, with even greater attention to the quality and excellence of the service both for the distribution network and for the final customer. CdP will continue to invest in sustainability, innovation and research and development starting from its advanced production sites and its unparalleled human capital.

