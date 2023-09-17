Home » Cameroon: 10 million euros for the construction of sports infrastructure
Business

Cameroon: 10 million euros for the construction of sports infrastructure

by admin

The construction of local sports infrastructures, in the neighborhoods of 5 regional capitals of Cameroon, takes shape, with the definition of a budget of 10 million euros. The financial extent of the project was revealed during a meeting between Celestine Ketcha Courtes, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Virginie Dago, director of the French Development Agency (Afd) in Cameroon.

The project, supported by French Cooperation, aims to build local sports infrastructure (football stadium, gyms, etc.) in Bamenda (north-west), Bertoua (east), Garoua (north), Bafoussam (west) and Maroua (extreme north). It will be coordinated by the ministry led by Ketcha Courtes and the Ministry of Sport and Physical Education (Minsep) and should start in 2024. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

