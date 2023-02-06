During the current year, the mobile operator Orange Cameroon is expected to launch a 5G laboratory in Douala, the economic capital of the country.

According to information disclosed to the Cameroonian press by Patrick Benon, general manager of the mobile company, this workshop aims on the one hand at making young people aware of the opportunities offered by this technology, and on the other at stimulating the implementation of 5G services in the country.

This laboratory, it is learned, will be carried out within the Orange digital center, an ecosystem entirely dedicated to the development of digital skills and innovation, officially inaugurated in October 2021. Through this laboratory, the mobile telephone operator already intends familiarize users with 5G, a technology that is still very underdeveloped in Cameroon. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

