At the opening of the biannual conference of the heads of central and decentralized services of the Cameroon Ministry of Public Works, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi announced the asphalting of at least 700 km of roads in 2023.

The goal is to have the roads asphalted by the end of the current year, despite the financial means that are not always up to the needs. Cameroon therefore intends not only to get closer to its performance of the year 2021 (778.6 km), but also to double the volume of work done during the year 2022.

According to the public policy report prepared by the National Assembly by Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, a linear total of 395 kilometers of new roads were paved on Cameroonian territory in 2022. This is just over 97 kilometers less than the 492 2 kilometers of paved roads promised by Minister Nganou Djoumessi. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus dedicated to existing opportunities in Cameroon: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/camerun-al-lavoro