Home Business Cameroon: at least 700 kilometers of roads will be paved in 2023
Business

Cameroon: at least 700 kilometers of roads will be paved in 2023

by admin

At the opening of the biannual conference of the heads of central and decentralized services of the Cameroon Ministry of Public Works, Minister Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi announced the asphalting of at least 700 km of roads in 2023.

The goal is to have the roads asphalted by the end of the current year, despite the financial means that are not always up to the needs. Cameroon therefore intends not only to get closer to its performance of the year 2021 (778.6 km), but also to double the volume of work done during the year 2022.

According to the public policy report prepared by the National Assembly by Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Nguté, a linear total of 395 kilometers of new roads were paved on Cameroonian territory in 2022. This is just over 97 kilometers less than the 492 2 kilometers of paved roads promised by Minister Nganou Djoumessi. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus dedicated to existing opportunities in Cameroon: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/camerun-al-lavoro

See also  Polestar2: available with long-term rental and financing formulas thanks to the agreement with Arval and Findomestic

You may also like

Resolution 22 of 01/23/2023 – Recovery of non-traded...

Tim, Vivendi’s silence speaks American

Piccolotti (AVS): “The Meloni government is split. On...

Russia launches the EU oil embargo. Here comes...

2023 forecasts and quotation, is it worth investing?

The IAI report on Italian foreign policy 2022

Ukraine war, from the USA: “Russia imports military...

Resolution 49 of 01/23/2023 – Partial amendment of...

Three certificates to ride the rise

Central Africa: Ict, a 500 km cable to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy