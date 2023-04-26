Home » Cameroon: cocoa, a green counter for a sustainable and environmentally friendly supply chain
by admin

The process of creating an agro-ecological transition desk in the cocoa supply chain has been launched in Cameroon. According to the Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe, who launched the initiative, it will promote the results of agricultural research, for sustainable intensification that respects the environment and integrates the notion of a phytosanitary green belt.

The branch will be housed in the Fund for the development of the cocoa and coffee sector (Fodecc), whose administrator, Samuel Donatien Nengue, reassured the availability of the necessary funds for the initial allocation. Concretely, according to the Fodecc, “in terms of ambitions, the agro-ecological transition window aims to gradually reduce the use of pesticides in favor of organic farming. It supports production methods that respect soils and plants”. This EU-backed initiative is in line with the “Cocoa talk”, launched by Brussels. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

