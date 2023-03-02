Last week, Cameroon’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, attended the first meeting of the Ministerial alliance for digital nations in London. According to the minister, this participation of Cameroon had the objective of seeking partners who can contribute to the development of the digital economy in Cameroon.

“What we can take advantage of here is to have programs that allow us to strengthen our capabilities. Because human capital is needed to relaunch the digital economy, i.e. trained men and women”, said the minister.

As noted by the media, the digital sector has developed strongly in Cameroon in recent years, thanks in particular to mobile telephony and the Internet. But, according to experts, the sector still has enormous potential to be realised. For example, some of the 5 submarine cables the country is connected to are underused. Only about 15% of the Sat3 cable capacity and 30% of the WACS cable capacity have been used since their launch 17 years ago”, reveals an IFC report on Cameroon’s digital economy. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

