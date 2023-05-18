Home » Cameroon: Italian design and architecture on display at the end of the month
Business

Cameroon: Italian design and architecture on display at the end of the month

by admin

A three-day event dedicated to Italian design, with the participation of Italian and Cameroonian professionals, will take place in Yaoundé from 28 to 30 May, at the National Museum.

The “Design italien au Cameroon” fair is promoted by the Italian embassy, ​​with the support of Mancini Worldwide.

During the event we will talk about Italian design “Building the impossible: process, progress, practice”, with the participation of Matteo Gatto as creative coordination hub, architect Michele Premoli Silva, already involved in Cameroonian projects, and of Polidesign.

Another panel will be on the theme “Italian architecture in the world, “People & Territories”, to highlight Italian urban design and its significant impact on global architecture. The panel will also analyze the importance of Expo 2030 Rome’s candidacy for the countries involved and for future cooperation opportunities.

Another section will be dedicated to the Italian lifestyle, Beauty & Cosmetic, Fashion & Luxury, on the reasons why Italian culture fascinates the world, with the participation of Zenato Winery, Connect2Italy and other excellences. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

Read our focus on the economic opportunities present in Cameroon: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/camerun-al-lavoro

