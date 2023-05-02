Cameroon: Italy’s share of wine imports doubles

In 2022, the value of Italian wine imports to Cameroon recorded a sharp increase. According to the Trade Data Monitor, an organization that publishes real-time trade statistics on a monthly basis for over 115 countries, during the year 2022, Cameroonian importers bought Italian wines for 1.369 million euros. This value corresponds to an increase of 75.58% compared to the year 2021. The data is relaunched by the Invest in Cameroon portal.

Thanks to this sharp increase in imports, Italian wines accounted for just over 4% of the market share in Cameroon in 2022, or practically double the 2.48% share of the previous year. France and Spain controlled 84.5% of the wine market in Cameroon in 2022.

Undisputed market leader, France exported 24 million euros of wines to Cameroon at the end of December 2022, for just over 71% of the market share.

The supremacy of French wines in Cameroon could shrink during the year 2023, according to Invest in Cameroon. The exclusive importer of the range of wines of the French group Castel, which is among the most popular in the country, went bankrupt and had to suspend its purchases from the end of 2022. This situation could allow Spanish wines, second in the market Cameroonian, to gain new market shares during the current year. For the year 2022, purchases of Spanish wines by Cameroonian importers accounted for just over 4.5 million euros, for 13.48% of the market share.

Belgium completes the top 3 of Cameroon’s main wine suppliers. After Italy comes South Africa. The only African country among the top five wine suppliers of Cameroon has a market share of 0.9% in 2022, despite the increase in exports (302,749 euros, against 270,161 euros in 2021 and 299,772 euros in 2020). However, this country’s market shares had peaked at 1.39% in 2020. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our issue dedicated to opportunities in Cameroon: