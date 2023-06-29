Cameroon: reconversion after sport according to the Football Federation

Yaoundé – An agreement for the retraining of former Cameroonian footballers in agriculture was signed in recent days by Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, and Tony Obam Bikoué, president of the Federation of Banana Plantain Professionals in Cameroon.

“It is an opportunity that we offer to those who leave the football fields and want to continue to shine, perhaps not in football because places are limited, but in another activity,” explained the former international champion.

Former players who join the program will be offered training and funding.

The former international defender Lucien Mettomo, according to Rfi, has already joined. “For me it’s an adventure that I will discover in a different way, because I was already doing agriculture in a non-professional way”, he explained.

Jean-Claude Pagal, always quoted by Rfi, is one of the players who allowed Cameroon to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 1990. Now converted to agriculture, he intends to take advantage of this agreement: “I studied gemology, then I entered agriculture. We have cultivated cassava, macabo, plane trees. So overall, we already embrace it all. But, now, this project should help us be a little more efficient,” he specified.

