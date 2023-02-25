Camila Giorgi destroys Stephens in Mexico’s Yucatan tournament

Monstrous. On the talent of Camila Giorgi there was no doubt but what ai did quarterfinals of the WTA of Merida in Mexico (in the Yucatan) it’s sensational: he didn’t beat, but literally swept away an undisputedly talented tennis player who is certainly the American Sloane Stephens. Two sets to zero without leaving a single game to the 29-year-old American champion (seeded number 2 in the seeding, winner of a Us Openfinalist to Roland Garros and champion also at the WTA 1000 in Miami): 6/0, 6/0 in 48 minutes which is worth the 19th career semifinal for the Italian champion.

Camila Giorgi on her way to climbing the WTA tennis ranking

Camila Giorgi he’s having a great week which is worth a big leap in Wta ranking: the 31-year-old tennis player from the Marches started the week from number 68 in the world ranking and now he sees one position among the top 55 in the world. The march towards the top 30 continues for her who was number 26 as the best WTA ranking (winning a WTA 1000 in Canada).

But the feeling is that the Camila Giorgi this yearif it continues to improve in condition (forgetting the physical problems that kept it at a standstill in some moments of the last year) it could take great satisfaction…

