Home Business Camila Giorgi, little skirt lights up the fans (and they forget the disappointment for the ko)
Business

Camila Giorgi, little skirt lights up the fans (and they forget the disappointment for the ko)

by admin
Camila Giorgi, little skirt lights up the fans (and they forget the disappointment for the ko)

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

Camila Giorgi, dream photos. Fans ‘forget’ the knockout of the Italian tennis player in the Linz WTA

Bitter sweet week for Camila Giorgi on the tennis courts. The former number one in Italian tennis (overcoming the injuries of last year which kept her out for a few months in the season finale, in this 2023 she will try to take back the crown currently on the field of Martina Trevisan) in fact she was defeated in the second round of the Linz Open in Austria. A surprise result, after the excellent winning debut against Jacqueline Cristian (6/1, 6/2) and a match start with Clara Toson which seemed to bring the match downhill (6/1 the first set with break at the beginning of the second, 2/0). Instead, things got complicated and the 31-year-old tennis player from the Marches gave in to third (6/3, 6/4).

Waiting for the next engagements (spring is approaching with the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami), meanwhile on social networks Camila Giorgi still continues to win. During the week, one of the photos of him with an army green outfit enhanced by a beautiful skirt delighted his fans …

Camila Giorgi skirtCamila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

Read also

Tennis, from Wag to queen of Onlyfans Vanessa: gliace to scream. What shots!

Vanessa Sierra (Instagram vanessa5ierra)

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Enjie's subsidiary received 655 million euros in orders for lithium battery separators_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Tennis, from Wag to queen of Onlyfans Vanessa:...

Unipol: direct insurance premiums at €13.6bn (+2.4%)

Fir, a formal notice to the Mef from...

“QQ collapsed” rushed to the top of the...

Confesercenti, in 2022 on average more than two...

Lombardy-Lazio Regionals: internal test for the Cdx. Meloni...

Be removed from MSCI or be short again?Haichang...

Faster financing to SMEs with the help of...

Activesphere, Audi’s future is quick-change

The banks get rid of the Btp: 14...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy