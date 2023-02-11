Camila Giorgi, dream photos. Fans ‘forget’ the knockout of the Italian tennis player in the Linz WTA

Bitter sweet week for Camila Giorgi on the tennis courts. The former number one in Italian tennis (overcoming the injuries of last year which kept her out for a few months in the season finale, in this 2023 she will try to take back the crown currently on the field of Martina Trevisan) in fact she was defeated in the second round of the Linz Open in Austria. A surprise result, after the excellent winning debut against Jacqueline Cristian (6/1, 6/2) and a match start with Clara Toson which seemed to bring the match downhill (6/1 the first set with break at the beginning of the second, 2/0). Instead, things got complicated and the 31-year-old tennis player from the Marches gave in to third (6/3, 6/4).

Waiting for the next engagements (spring is approaching with the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami), meanwhile on social networks Camila Giorgi still continues to win. During the week, one of the photos of him with an army green outfit enhanced by a beautiful skirt delighted his fans …

Camila Giorgi (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

