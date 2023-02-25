Camila Giorgi super in Mexico at the Merida Open Akron

Camila Giorgi to the conquest of Mexico, indeed to be precise of the Yucatan. The 31-year-old Italian tennis player is currently playing the “Merida Open Akron”, a WTA 250 tournament that saw her fly without problems to the quarterfinals (where she has to face the strong American Sloane Stephensformer winner of the US Open 2017 and finalist at Roland Garros 2018) after defeating the 26-year-old Egyptian without problems Mayar Sheriffseed number 6 of the tournament (two quick sets: 6/4, 6/2) and then the Spanish Nuria Parrizas-Diaznumber 79 in the WTA ranking (first partial fought and won 7/6 at the tie break after just over an hour of fighting and second in descent with a fast 6/2).

A week in itself good for one Camila Giorgi who made his debut in the tournament as number 68 and thanks to these results sees the top 60 in the world rankings. A step closer to positions more suited to her talent: as known, last year the 31-year-old tennis player from the Marches had some physical problems related to injuries that kept her away from the courts (last match of 2022 at the United States Open) .

Now that her physical condition is growing, it is legitimate to dream of seeing her again in the top 30 of the WTA classics…

