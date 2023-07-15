Camila Giorgi winning mini dress of the tennis player: beautiful legs and.. The photos

Camila Giorgi, the Italian tennis player queen of social media (Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

Camila Giorgi, the tennis player’s holidays after her elimination at Wimbledon

While Wimbledon closes after two weeks of great lawn tennis (and a great Sinner for Italy: Jannik defeated only by a super Djokovic in the semifinal), Camila Giorgi prepares for the season on American hard courts. The summer on grass had good moments (semi-final in Eastburne) and less exciting ones (defeat against Venus Williams in Birmingham and elimination in the first round of Wimbledon against Varvara Andreevna Gračeva Russian naturalized French tennis player).

Camila Giorgi road to… American hard-court tournaments

The Italian tennis champion now he will seek satisfaction overseas – on the road to a recovery in the positions of the ranking Wta (currently the live square Camila Giorgi al 50th place in the world) – where in 2021 he managed the splendid feat of winning a Wta 1000 (Canada’s) on the way to the US Open.

Meanwhile, in these days she has also rested with a short vacation in Thailand to recover the psychophysical energies. And a few photos here and there he gave to his fans and followers always growing (share 718 thousand on Ig). In particular, she dropped a winning trio of selfies on the social table with a mini dress that highlights charm, a seductive gaze and beautiful legs.

Look at the photos in the gallery of Camila Giorgi to believe!

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

