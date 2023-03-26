Roberto Fico governor of Campania? Conte does not want to waive the second term

“What happened to Roberto Fico?”. The former President of the Chamber of Deputies and historical face of the Grillino Movement seems to have disappeared, after being celebrated in September by Giuseppe Conte with the strict application of the second term rule. Unlike rebels like Di Maio & co., However, Fico chose to stay close to Conte – despite the fact that in August the latter had reassured him of the possibility of derogation – and above all he continues to cultivate political ambitions.

He is almost never present in the office in Montecitorio that belongs to him as a former Speaker of the Chamber. Instead, there are often his employees among whom it would seem that they have been hired Charles Sibilia (who was previously undersecretary and is now Fico’s secretary) e Joseph Brescia (former Chairman of the Institutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber). “Fico we see him in Rome only when he has to meet political contacts he needs in Campania” say voices in Transatlantico. Because by now it is clear to all his interlocutors that the 50-year-old Neapolitan “when he grows up” would like to be the center-left candidate for President of the Region, especially now that By Luca – not having the support of Elly Shlein – he will not be able to modify the regional statute to obtain a third term (De Luca’s support for Bonaccini was based on this pact, which was later shattered).

