Home Business Campania, Fico wants to be president. But Conte is betting on Manfredi. Inside
Business

Campania, Fico wants to be president. But Conte is betting on Manfredi. Inside

by admin
Campania, Fico wants to be president. But Conte is betting on Manfredi. Inside

Roberto Fico governor of Campania? Conte does not want to waive the second term

What happened to Roberto Fico?”. The former President of the Chamber of Deputies and historical face of the Grillino Movement seems to have disappeared, after being celebrated in September by Giuseppe Conte with the strict application of the second term rule. Unlike rebels like Di Maio & co., However, Fico chose to stay close to Conte – despite the fact that in August the latter had reassured him of the possibility of derogation – and above all he continues to cultivate political ambitions.

He is almost never present in the office in Montecitorio that belongs to him as a former Speaker of the Chamber. Instead, there are often his employees among whom it would seem that they have been hired Charles Sibilia (who was previously undersecretary and is now Fico’s secretary) e Joseph Brescia (former Chairman of the Institutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber). “Fico we see him in Rome only when he has to meet political contacts he needs in Campania” say voices in Transatlantico. Because by now it is clear to all his interlocutors that the 50-year-old Neapolitan “when he grows up” would like to be the center-left candidate for President of the Region, especially now that By Luca – not having the support of Elly Shlein – he will not be able to modify the regional statute to obtain a third term (De Luca’s support for Bonaccini was based on this pact, which was later shattered).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Berlin and EU reach agreement in combustion engine...

Auto, Salvini: “The game is not over on...

China resolutely opposes U.S. “forced sale” of TikTok,...

Heating, electricity and gas bills: how they have...

German Bundestag – LPG: The left asks for...

Auto, Salvini: “The game is not over on...

Roll up your sleeves and work hard to...

Retail: Galeria renovators are hoping for a yes...

The risks of banks in the digital world...

Honduras breaks with Taiwan and turns to China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy