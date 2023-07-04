Campania reschedules 1 billion of the EU Por Fesr 2014-2020: “2021-27 is off to a good start”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Positive, albeit cautious, assessment by the European Commission on the 2014-2020 ERDF operational programme, which is close to closing, and on the new 2021-2027 programming.

Now in its final stages, the Por Fesr 2014-2020 has certified expenditure in Brussels for 71.7% of the budget of 3.775 billion. By the end of the year, the region must complete the expenditure of 1 billion and 68 million. There will then be another semester to complete the expenditure certification. “A reprogramming of the funds still available will be carried out in order to secure the entire programme,” clarified Lucio Paderi, representative of the European Commission’s DG Regio, in Naples for the meeting of the monitoring committee, a periodic appointment in which the point on the implementation of the programmes. «It is an achievable goal today. In practice – he explained – resources will be shifted from slower sectors to other more performing ones ».

As regards the Poc (Complementary Operational Programme, financed by national resources) relating to the same period 2014-2020 (which aims to complete the interventions of the previous programming), out of 1.8 billion, certified expenditure reached 57 .4%. 780 million remain to be spent by 31 December 2026.

Expenditures of 2.14 billion have already been planned for 2021-2027

The launch of the 2021-2027 ERDF programme, approved six months ago, is also under examination by the monitoring committee, with a total endowment of 5.5 billion to be spent by the end of 2029. The region has already planned spending of 2.14 billion, equal to 39% of the total. «We can say that we started off on the right foot – comments Paderi. Even if the programming is only a first act which must be followed within the established times by the procedures for carrying out the interventions». Paderi also spoke of the so-called “enabling conditions”, a sort of preparatory work for the procedures, which are only partially satisfied. They are still open for the transport sector and for projects involving water and waste. “Those relating to transport could be closed very soon – added the EU representative – for water and waste within six months. These times, if respected, are comforting. The marching pace is correct» summarized the official of the Dg Regio.

De Luca appeals to the Tar for the Development and Cohesion Fund

On the other hand, the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, expressed great concern regarding the government’s failure to distribute development and cohesion funds in favor of the regions. «For a year we have been waiting for the funds to be released – he said – and we have not received an answer. We are activating an appeal to the Lazio Regional Administrative Court against the national government’s refusal. This situation puts the southern regions in serious danger: it deprives them of useful resources both to complete structural interventions and to deal with any emergencies and calamities”.

