Campari accelerates further in e-commerce and is preparing to reach 100% of Tannico, the Italian digital platform for the online sale of wine, ahead of the initially envisaged timescales. The group led by Bob Kunze-Concewitz had acquired 49% of the company in June 2020 for a value of 23.4 million. At the time of signing the contract, Campari had agreed with the sellers (also the main shareholders to sell part of the shares, i.e….